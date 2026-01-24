Should Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan Be On The Chopping Block?

Without a development league, the main opportunity for improvement on rosters in season is through the development of rookies. Ryan however, has been less than willing to put his top prospects in key situations and roles, something that he did last year with Julia Gosling who has seen her time on ice rise by five minutes per night this season over what she received last year in Toronto. As a result, Gosling has already surpassed her 30 game points total from last season with Toronto in 12 games with Seattle and sits in the top 10 among PWHL scorers. It's a similar issue that has plagued Canada's national team this season showing this aspect of Ryan's coaching approach is more than a trend, and instead is perhaps ingrained in his coaching philosophy.