Should The PWHL Be Concerned About The NHL’s Sluggish Ticket Sales?

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 4:46 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 4:46 PM
Teams across the NHL are seeing a surprising number of empty seats, with some markets missing thousands of fans per game in the opening weeks of the season. As ticket prices, concessions, and the overall cost of living increase rapidly, should the PWHL be concerned as well?
Hockey fans don't need to look far to see warning signs that the NHL didn't get out to the off-ice success the league envisioned in 2026-27.
Out of the gate, NHL ticket sales have been sluggish, and while they have vastly different fan bases, there are elements of the NHL’s attendance woes that could similarly impact the PWHL.
In Las Vegas, a nine-year, 377 game sell out streak came to an end last week when the team drew 15,977, 1,390 away from a sold out T-Mobile Arena. This coming just over a month before the PWHL drops the puck in Las Vegas as part of their four team expansion.
While the exact cause of the NHL’s sales can’t be known, many have speculated that rising costs of tickets, concessions, and parking, coupled with the rising cost of living in general could both be impacting the league.
In Las Vegas, ticket prices have risen by roughly $40 USD per seat each game to more than $100 in the upper deck alone.
While the PWHL started as an affordable alternative for fans, the league has rapidly increased their own ticket prices upping the cost per seat by more than 20% each year. While the PWHL is looking to maximize profits, when you look at social media and fan message boards, the league is already beginning to price out some fans who embraced the league from day one.
It's problematic for both the NHL and PWHL, which are largely gate-driven in their revenue.
Recent studies have shown it's not simply ticket prices, but it's the additional costs of going to a game that are raising concern. For example, in New York, at Madison Square Garden, the venue sells a hot dog for $36. Similarly at MSG, as with at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the cost for a beer is now $16 USD. Acrosss the NHL, the average cost for a food basket at a concession stand has risen to more than $37 USD per person.
While the NHL is still seeing strong average attendance, the outliers in the mix are becoming more frequent, as discussions surrounding unfilled seats get louder. Even in the early days of the season with the excitement of home openers, markets including Calgary, Detroit, Edmonton, Chicago, Colorado, Columbus, Florida, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York (Islanders), Ottawa, Vancouver, Washington, and Winnipeg have all seen early-year decreases.
In the United States, the overall cost of living has risen faster than projected in the last 12 months climbing by 3.7% though September 2026 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Canada's cost of living continues to rise as well, sitting lower than the USA's at a 3% annual increase according to Statistics Canada. While in-arena and ticket costs have skyrocketed beyond the cost of living, out-of-arena costs, and reduced disposable income can no longer be overlooked.
Could The Inverse Be Happening In Some Markets?
Until the PWHL season opens, there will be no indication into how season-long sales will hold up in each of the now 12-markets. With the exception of expansion PWHL Hamilton, the other 11 PWHL teams are located in NHL markets, and of those, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minnesota, New York, Ottawa, San Jose, and Seattle now share NHL venues.
It's not out of the question that some fans who might typically be spending on NHL games in those cities are switching their allegiances, or spending habits, toward the PWHL.
Not only are NHL ticket costs still significantly above the PWHL for fans, many NHL fans have grown tired of the NHL and men's hockey's cultural and societal issues. From sexual assault, to unwillingness to support at-risk communities, the NHL has moved farther from, and in many instances abandoned all efforts to support equity and inclusion in their fan base altogether.
While the PWHL is no bastion of inclusion, leaving the bulk of that work to the players while ignoring equity and diversity at the league level, PWHL fans are the complete opposite, spending their own time, money, and efforts to build safer communities in the stands, at watch parties, and online.
With seeds planted this season in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose, the PWHL has a significant task ahead of not just filling home openers, but drawing fans back over their season, and in years to come. If the NHL's recent concerns are any indication however, the PWHL may have their work cut out for them as well.
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