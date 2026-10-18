Should The PWHL Be Concerned About The NHL’s Sluggish Ticket Sales?

Recent studies have shown it's not simply ticket prices, but it's the additional costs of going to a game that are raising concern. For example, in New York, at Madison Square Garden, the venue sells a hot dog for $36. Similarly at MSG, as with at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the cost for a beer is now $16 USD. Acrosss the NHL, the average cost for a food basket at a concession stand has risen to more than $37 USD per person.