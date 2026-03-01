Sirens At A Crossroads, As Current Skid Sounds Alarm Bells

OF NOTE: Casey O’Brien on Thursday scored her fifth goal this season and is now tied for first in rookie scoring alongside teammate Kristýna Kaltounková. O'Brien is riding a four-game point streak, a new career high. She leads all rookies with three power-play goals and now has points in nine of her last 11 contests. Sarah Fillier recorded the tenth assist of the season. The Olympic silver medalist, who tied for the league scoring lead as a rookie last season, sits second in team scoring (1G, 10A) and is one point shy of team co-leaders O’Brien and Kaltounková. Filly has seven assists in her last six games. Maja Nylén Persson has recorded assists in back-to-back games for the first time this season (2A) and has points in consecutive games for the third time in her PWHL career. The Swedish Olympian now has five points (1G, 4A) in 16 games. Her assist total matches her 2024–25 output, and she is one point shy of equaling her total points from last season, in 23 games played. Backup goalie Callie Shanahan made her second appearance this season, coming in for starter Kayle Osborne. Shanahan made her debut between the posts on Jan. 20.