Sirens End 2025 With Another Win, Leapfrog Up The PWHL Standings

The New York Sirens were able to begin their New Year's Eve celebrating in Newark a few hours before the big show in Times Square across the Hudson River.

With the fourth line providing the insurance, and Kayle Osborne excelling time and again at critical junctures, the hosts concluded the 2025 portion of their schedule with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Vancouver at the Prudential Center.

Standing tall through four Goldeneyes' power plays, Osborne continued to be a warrior in the trenches for New York, which doubled its points (6 to 12) in the standings in a matter of three days and sits in fourth place heading into 2026.

From early in the first period, Sirens' head coach Greg Fargo put his faith in that fourth line and it was rewarded early in the third period when Savannah Norcross thrilled to her first career goal in her 29th league game. She knocked in a rebound off an initial shot by Emmy Fecteau, who recorded her first career assist.

Goldeneyes' goalie Emerance Maschmeyer made the initial save, but the puck found its way to Norcross who was perfectly positioned in front of the crease. Kayla Vespa, who centered that line, kept the scoring play alive with strong puck possession into the offensive zone.

Osborne, who has been between the posts for all of New York's nine games, then overcame a Vancouver onslaught on net over the last four-plus minutes to record her second shutout with a 27-save effort. Osborne noted after the game that consistency has been the biggest part of her overall performance through this long stretch of starts in goal. She was especially thrilled with the team's play in this latest win.

"It's phenomenal. It's so nice see all the hard work in practice pay off," said Osborne, who posted her second shutout of the season. "It's great to finish off on the right note at the end of this year."

With Sarah Fillier out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury, Fargo was forced to shuffle the deck and that included centering Kristýna Kaltounková on the third line with Anne Cherkowski and Anna Bargman.

That line made an impact on its first shift as Kaltounková was open on the right side and ripped home a short pass from Bargman less than a minute and a half into the game for the early Sirens' advantage. It was the first career point for the Yale University alum.

The goal was Kaltounková's fourth this season and third in the last two games. She leads all rookies and is tied for the second most goals in the league overall.

"There was some shuffling that happened. We moved Kalty [Kaltounková] from the wing to center, which was a change the situation allowed us to make," said Fargo after the game.

"We found a good balance throughout our lineup that we felt would be effective against Vancouver and how they were putting their lines together. I think everybody did a great job tonight – playing a strong brand of team hockey. That’s the result you get. I thought everyone did a nice job filling their roles and playing to their potential."

Maschmeyer was partially screened on the goal, which was earliest the Sirens have lit the lamp in their nine games thus far. Paetyn Levis' tally in Seattle on Dec. 3 at the 3:15 mark of the first period had been the quickest before Wednesday.

The Vancouver netminder turned back 24 of 26 shots, which for the Sirens marked the first time this season they have not outshot their opponent.

Fargo never wavered in his commitment to provide significant minutes for both the third and fourth lines, and that trust in their abilities was key to the win. Neither team was able to capitalize on its many power-play opportunities. The Sirens had five player advantages, while Vancouver was 0-for-4 on its chances.

New York had tried to build its lead less than seven minutes into the middle frame when Taylor Girard broke loose on a breakaway. However, Maschmeyer stood tall and kept the game close not only on that attempt but through the contest.

While bringing the curtain down on the 2025 portion of the PWHL schedule, the Sirens are also hosting the first 2026 game on the league's slate as they host Montreal on Friday at The Rock. Puck drop is at 1 p.m.