Sirens Head To Madison Square Garden For April 4 Home Game

The New York Sirens will head into the heart of New York City for the first time in franchise history as the team announced they'll play their April 4, 2026 home game against the Seattle Torrent at "The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden.

“Madison Square Garden has a storied women’s sports history, and on April 4, the New York Sirens will add their own chapter at The World’s Most Famous Arena, as fans get the chance to attend professional women’s hockey at the Garden for the first time,” said General Manager Pascal Daoust.

“Playing at the Garden is an honor and sharing it with our dedicated fans will make it even more special. New York doesn’t just watch moments; it lives with them. This is one of those nights meant to be experienced together, in the building, as part of the history of our team, our league, and everyone who helps bring it to life.”

The NHL's New York Rangers play earlier in the day making it a double header in Manhattan. The venue has not hosted professional women's hockey since the PWHPA Dram Gap tour played at the venue in 2021, however no spectators were present due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

April's PWHL game between the Sirens and Torrent will be the first opportunity for those in Manhattan to see live professional women's hockey without leaving New York City. To date the Sirens have played all home games in either Bridgeport, Connecticut, Long Island, New York, or their current home, Newark, New Jersey.

Madison Square Garden will grow the venue's long history of women's sport by adding professional women's hockey to their catelogue.

“Madison Square Garden has a rich legacy of showcasing world-class women’s athletes—from the historic all-female boxing event featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, and Nadia Comaneci,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, MSG Marquee Events & Operations. “

We are excited to partner with the Professional Women’s Hockey League and welcome the New York Sirens to The World’s Most Famous Arena for what promises to be an electrifying matchup against the Seattle Torrent on April 4.”

The New York Sirens currently sit second overall in the PWHL standings. They've split their season series with the expansion Seattle Torrent to date.