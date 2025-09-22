Sirens Ink Nylen Persson To Contract Extension Through 2027-28

Originally signed to a three-year contract after the PWHL's New York Sirens selected her 10th overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, Swedish defender Maja Nylén Persson has added another season to her contract inking an extension through the 2027-28 season.

“Building is about taking care of both the present and the future,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “The opportunity to solidify Maja with our organization for the next three seasons brings not only world-class talent to a key position, but also leadership and work ethic that align perfectly with our pursuit of excellence. She is truly an athlete with limitless potential, and one that I hope our fans will have the privilege to enjoy, applaud, and appreciate for many years to come.”

The 24-year-old blueliner is coming into her second season with the Sirens after scoring six points in 23 games last year. She finished the season on the injured reserve list, but also found herself as one of New York's four protected players during the recent PWHL expansion process.

“I’m super excited to extend my contract with the Sirens,” said Nylén Persson. “I can’t wait to continue building and working with the entire organization for many years to come and of course playing in front of our amazing fans!”

The three-time reigning SDHL Defender of the Year prior to coming to North America, Nylén Persson will represent Sweden at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cotina, Italy. She becomes the third New York Sirens player signed through the 2027-28 season including 2025 first overall pick Kristyna Kaltounkova and 9th overall selection Anne Cherkowski.