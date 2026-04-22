Sirens Miss Playoffs For Third Straight Season Despite Shutout Win

The injury to Kristyna Kaltounkova that kept her out down the stretch was certainly a factor. It removed the team's leading goal scorer when they needed her most. The same could be said for the injury to Taylor Girard, which meant New York was without their two top goal scorers. The loss of Makenna Webster after the draft was another hit, one that's hard to measure, but with New York's need to acquire multiple forwards in the second half, the loss of one of their top picks before she ever stepped on the ice hurt.