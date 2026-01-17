Sirens Moving In The Right Direction On And Off The Ice

OF NOTE: Casey O'Brien recorded the first shorthanded 'Jailbreak' goal and fourth overall of her rookie campaign, bringing her season point total to eight to lead all PWHL rookies. The Sirens' third overall pick extended her point streak to three-straight games (1G, 2A), a new career-high ... Kristin O'Neill won 15 of her 23 faceoffs, marking her fifth career game with at least 15 wins at the dot. The Sirens forward has taken the most faceoffs in the league this season with 231 and is currently tied with Seattle’s Alex Carpenter for the league lead in wins at 135 ... Sirens' alternate captain and Canadian Olympian Sarah Fillier has earned an assist in four consecutive games where the Sirens have been the home team, including three-straight when she’s been in the lineup at The Prudential Center ... Sirens' captain Micah Zandee-Hart, who had the lone assist on Girard’s goal, has recorded five of her 15 career points against Minnesota.