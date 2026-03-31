Sirens Place First Overall Pick Kristyna Kaltounkova On LTIR

The New York Sirens have placed first overall pick Kristyna Kaltounkova on long term injured reserve. The team then signed Nicole Vallario to a standard contract, and Sarah Bujold and Kira Juodikis to reserve contracts.
The New York Sirens have placed rookie forward Kristýna Kaltounková on long-term injured reserve.
Kaltounkova was placed on LTIR retroactively to March 24 after missing the last two games with a lower body injury.
In a subsequent move, the Sirens signed rookie defender Nicole Vallario to a PWHL Standard Player Agreement, and forwards Sarah Bujold and Kira Juodikis have signed Reserve Player contracts.
Vallario won bronze representing Switzerland at the 2026 Olympics.
Bujold spent the past two seasons in the SDHL with Luleå HF scoring 10 goals and 21 points in 33 games this season.
Bujold is a PWHL veteran having played 21 games for PWHL Montreal in the inaugural season.
Juodikis attended training camp with the Sirens in November before playing the season in Switzerland’s PostFinance Women’s League scoring 13 goals and 20 points in 24 games with the ZSC Lions Frauen.
The Sirens return home to face the Minnesota Frost at Prudential Center on Wednesday followed by their first ever game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.