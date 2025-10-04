Sirens Sounding Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Season For New York

New York Sirens' fans counting the days since the June 24 draft to see the team's revamped roster --one loaded with young stars and success-driven veterans -- in game action now have specific dates and calendar numbers as the 2025-26 PWHL schedule has been revealed.

The Sirens will need to be road warriors in eastern Canada right from the outset as they travel to Ottawa for their season opener on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at TD Place. They then visit Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 25 for a 7 p.m. matchup at Place Bell. The latter contest will feature the first encounter with former New York stars Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry.

The big day in Newark arrives just four days later with a high-noon showdown on Saturday, Nov. 29 when the Sirens make their season home debut against expansion Vancouver and the return of Gabby Rosenthal to the Prudential Center.

With first-round draft picks Sarah Fillier (2024), Kristyna Kaltounkova (2025) and Casey O'Brien (2025/unsigned) joining an impressive supporting cast of teammates eager to shine, a third season of finishing in last place is not in the mindset of those who now have calendar specifics from which to plan their trips to The Rock.

Numbers associated with actual dates and times -- with some intriguing TBAs -- that add up to a bottom line of game after game of marquee matchups promising to create abundant excitement and anticipation.Extremely big time numbers like 12-28-25, when former Sirens' stars Alex Carpenter, Corinne Schroeder and Jessie Eldridge go up against the Sirens as members of PWHL Seattle in a major attraction. But here's the twist and a thickening plot regarding that game! No venue or time has been announced other than for the indication that New York is the "home" team. A Takeover Tour matchup possibly?

The Seattle game would have drawn a huge crowd to The Rock, so this is a head-scratcher for sure. No idea what the league is thinking here but it's fascinating to say the least.

That mystery aside, the holiday season is likely to include lots of Sirens' tickets as presents among local fans with four big games at The Rock to close out 2025 and welcome 2026.

Here are those early season calendar numbers to circle for you home gamers: 12-17-25 (Wednesday vs. Boston, 7 p.m.); 12-21-25 (Sunday vs. popular former New York star Ella Shelton and Toronto at noon); 12-31-25 (Wednesday vs. Vancouver and Gabby Rosenthal at 1 p.m.); and 1-2-26 (Friday vs.Montreal and the return of Abby Roque and Downie-Landry to the Pru at 1 p.m.).

That first home stand -- after facing a tough start with four of their first five games on the road -- will certainly set an early barometer of what this edition of the New York Sirens will look like heading into 2026.

After a two-week stretch with only a trip to Toronto for a Tuesday, Jan. 6 clash at Coca-Cola Coliseum at 7 p.m., the Sirens welcome two-time PWHL defending champion Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 16. That action gets underway at 7 p.m.

The Frost game begins a favorable stretch of home games -- including another TBA designation and possible Takeover Tour game vs. Montreal on Sunday, Jan. 18 -- at the Prudential Center. Ottawa will visit twice and Boston once among the January home games. Interestingly, there are six TBA games on the Sirens' schedule.

Three of those have New York as the home team and the other three have them as visitors. Stay tuned!

"I'm counting down the days to the season starting," said Sirens' captain Micah Zandee-Hart in a press release announcing the schedule. "We levelled up as a league in the second season, and now with the addition of two teams (Seattle and Vancouver) the landscape is even more exciting for our fan base."

These are not your 2023-24 and 2024-25 Sirens, and that makes this upcoming schedule as radiant as the bright lights of New York.

And while the complete makeup of the squad coached by Greg Fargo remains a work in progress, one certainly is that opening night and thereafter will feature a unit hungry on a mission to erase the disappointment of years one and two.

"In a city where expectations are always sky-high, we embrace the challenge,” said Sirens’ General Manager Pascal Daoust. “Every season is an opportunity to write a new story. Chapter three brings new rivalries, and a new adventure for the Sirens."

Daoust expects a new and improved version of Sirens' hockey when the season kicks off in Ottawa next month.

"With new teams on the schedule and new faces in our lineup, the Sirens are ready to bring a brand of hockey that is fast, fearless and intelligent," he continued. "From the first drop of the puck, we’re chasing excellence and building something our entire community can rally behind.”

If the Sirens' schedule and new-look lineup is any indication of things to come, their 2025-26 PWHL campaign will be memorable to say the least.

Those memories will very likely include former University of Wisconsin star O'Brien, who while still not officially on board is expected to put pen to paper in the near future. The soon-to-be hometown favorite's extensive marketing blitz throughout the New York metropolitan area over the summer makes her a virtual lock to sign.

The awe-inspiring rookies ready to hit the ice for the Sirens will be united with incoming seasoned vets Kristen O'Neill (from Montreal) and Jincy Roese (from Ottawa).

Now all that remains is to count the days to puck drop against Vancouver at The Prudential Center on Saturday, Nov. 29 at noon.

For the complete Sirens' schedule of home and away games, visit thepwhl.com.