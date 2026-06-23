Sounding Off With The Sirens: From Concern To Optimism, The Sirens Are Changing Minds

When the New York Sirens were hit heavily in expansion, and then were dropped behind the expansion teams in the draft, things did not look good. But New York has started to change some minds
New York's 2026 draftees turn concern into smiles
To most women's hockey enthusiasts, the evening of June 17 was one filled with great excitement and anticipation as the PWHL rolled out the red carpet and prepared to welcome its soon-to-be newest pros.
The general managers and coaches among those charged with making the selections awaited their turn through the six rounds of the 2026 entry draft at The Fox Theatre in Detroit.
While in previous drafts New York Sirens fans were in a celebratory mood, that was not the case this time around. What should have been a festive occasion turned into one of apprehension after a league-imposed drop from the third to the seventh pick in the order of draft selection. The move to the New York faithful meant that the opportunity to secure the marquee names was gone.
Having already endured days of disappointing news of the four expansion teams grabbing one Sirens' veteran after another -- six in total -- off the roster from the 2025-26 season, the drop to the No. 7 slot was a tough pill to swallow for those who bleed the teal and orange.
But then something incredible happened in The Motor City. New York didn't succumb to all the adversity and, in fact, brought into the organization an extraordinary group of athletes whose exceptional talent, drive and personalities have The Big Apple abuzz with newfound exhilaration.
Peschel ready to switch over to a PWHL mentality
One need only listen to the initial reaction from Sirens' first-round draft pick Emma Peschel, a tenacious 200-foot standout from Ohio State University who excels in all three zones and can quickly shift from a defensive to an offensive mindset.
From the moment she takes the ice in the PWHL, Peschel said her game plan will be results-driven. That for her means being a factor in one way or another on every shift. With the Buckeyes last season, Peschel had an incredible plus-37 rating as evidence of her on-ice attributes.
"I want to be able to make an impact right away, whether that's making the first pass on the breakouts, playing simple defensively and also making other people's games simpler around me," she said in the post-draft press conference. "I want to play fast and in transition. I think New York is a great place to do that and I'm excited to get started."
While her position is defender, the 5-foot-10 left-hander from Edina, Minnesota considers herself a problem for opponents at both ends of the ice. Her presence both from a skill and physicality standpoint make her a force with which to be reckoned.
"I pride myself on being a two-way defender, and I think it will fit in well with what New York is looking for and what they need," said Peschel, who as a senior defender with Ohio State took 143 shots on goal.
"As my college career progressed, I got more offensive (minded) and got more confidence and more experience."
As far as her physicality is concerned, Peschel is looking forward to being a disruptive factor in terms of throwing legal hits at opponents. As a junior with the Buckeyes, she admitted to being a little too physical and as a result altered her style to less contact as a senior. All things considered, the Buckeyes' team captain from the 2025-26 season is thrilled to be a member of the Sirens' rookie group along with Elisa Holopoinen (Frölunda HC, Tuusniemi, FIN), Carina DiAntonio (Yale University, Mississauga, ON), Katelyn Roberts (Penn State University, Chanhassen, MN), Grace Wolfe (St. Cloud State University, Owatonna, MN) and Naomi Boucher (Yale University, Rimouski, Que).
"It's surreal...Especially with New York, I think it's an honor to have my name called by them and I'm excited to get started," Peschel said.
Chuli's last game in Newark was one to remember
When newly signed goaltender Elaine Chuli steps on the ice at The Prudential Center next season, it will almost assuredly bring back memories of lunging saves, deflecting shots off her shoulder pads, redirections from her stickwork, and continually pouncing on loose pucks in her crease. Watching replays of that game, some of her stops were downright acrobatic.
The next time she suits up at The Rock, however, the former Toronto netminder won't have to worry about being barraged by Sirens' shots -- 19 to be exact -- during the final period and especially in the closing minutes of the Sceptres' 4-3 victory.
That was Dec. 21 of last year, and it marked the last time Chuli was between the posts in New Jersey. The last time, that is, until she starts in goal and is introduced as she comes out from the home team tunnel amidst cheers as a member of the Sirens.
In that early-season contest with Toronto, Chuli turned aside 37 of the 40 shots she faced. It was in that third period, however, that the nine-year veteran rose to the occasion against a flurry of New York attempts to take control of the game. She held her ground as the seconds wound down and secured the 'W.'
Roberts seeks hockey outreach with NY minorities
When Katelyn Roberts was selected by the Sirens with the 43rd pick in the fourth round of the PWHL entry draft last week, she couldn't have imagined what the response would be and how New York would embrace her.
The forward from Penn State University has been receiving congratulations and high praise across social media. Those welcoming her to The Big Apple are posting that they can't wait to see her in action next season.
Roberts feels the same way and was emphatic in her feelings about playing for the Sirens.
"New York has an amazing program and New York is a great place to be," Roberts said. "There are so many positive things I could say about this organization, and I haven't even stepped foot (in New York) yet so I'm very excited."
But it was something Roberts, who is from Chanhassen, Minnesota and grew up learning how to skate on a neighborhood pond, also said in her post-draft press conference that provided a glimpse into her desire to engage with the minority communities in the New York metropolitan area.
"I've gotten involved with certain organizations in the past that have focused on helping minorities enter the hockey realm and I want to continue to do that," said Roberts, who is the sixth black woman to enter the PWHL. "I know New York has a lot of opportunities (in that regard) and I think it would be really cool to do that there."