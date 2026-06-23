Sounding Off With The Sirens: From Concern To Optimism, The Sirens Are Changing Minds

As far as her physicality is concerned, Peschel is looking forward to being a disruptive factor in terms of throwing legal hits at opponents. As a junior with the Buckeyes, she admitted to being a little too physical and as a result altered her style to less contact as a senior. All things considered, the Buckeyes' team captain from the 2025-26 season is thrilled to be a member of the Sirens' rookie group along with Elisa Holopoinen (Frölunda HC, Tuusniemi, FIN), Carina DiAntonio (Yale University, Mississauga, ON), Katelyn Roberts (Penn State University, Chanhassen, MN), Grace Wolfe (St. Cloud State University, Owatonna, MN) and Naomi Boucher (Yale University, Rimouski, Que).