Sounding Off With The Sirens: Holopainen An X-Factor, Summer Action, And The Return Of A Riveter

Elisa Holopainen could be the New York Sirens' x-factor next season, former Metropolitan Riveters star Sarah Bujold is looking to return to the region full time, and summer action is ramping up. Here's a look from Rick Menning.
Sounding Off With The Sirens looks at all things New York Sirens.
Finnish star the X Factor in Sirens' plans
When Elisa Holopainen's name was called in the second round of the 2026 PWHL draft in Detroit last month, the New York Sirens' pick was graded highly both by the commentators at the event and on social media.
But amidst all the positives in terms of her stature both on and off the ice, there remains the question of adjusting to the larger ice surface and Holopainen's ability to carry her amazing success over into the PWHL.
Holopainen said she is looking forward to both challenges.
"The PWHL is the best league in the world, and I'm so excited and happy to be able to play with the best players," she said in a post-draft press conference shortly after being selected.
The former winger for Frölunda HC of the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL) and member of the Finnish national team doesn't consider the change in rink dimensions to be a cause for concern."I'm a pretty good skater with speed and because of that I can make plays for my teammates," Holopainen said. "I have never been to New York; it's a big city and the fans are amazing so I'm looking forward to it."
At least initially in terms of the Sirens' possible depth chart, Holopainen projects to be on the top line at left wing alongside Casey O'Brien and Sarah Fillier.
Former Riveter eyes return to New Jersey
It's been four years since Sarah Bujold wore one of the most recognizable and marketable uniforms in the then Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).A member of the beloved Metropolitan Riveters, Bujold compiled 10 goals and 10 assists during the 2022-23 season. And while that season was the swan song for the PHF, Bujold never stopped excelling on the ice.Now, the Canadian forward hopes to be back in The Garden State with a good showing as a New York Sirens' training camp invitee.Before a brief stint in the PWHL as a reserve this past season, Bujold spent the past two seasons with Luleå HF/MSSK of the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL).The 30-year-old has been a significant factor in the SDHL with 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 games over the 2025-26 campaign. This coming after she made an impact with nine goals and nine assists in 14 games the previous season.
Summer youth camp back at Codey Arena
The Sirens are once again offering a summer development camp for area athletes interested in honing their skills in a fun and engaging environment.The camp, which will again take place at the Sirens' practice facility (Richard J. Codey Arena) in West Orange, N.J., will feature instruction in Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 age categories.Led by Sirens' coaches, staff and players, the camp begins on Monday, July 27 and continues through Thursday, July 30. Participants will be involved in hands-on activities, fun drills and age-appropriate games that focus on skating, puck management, teamwork and sportsmanship.This program is all about learning the basics, having fun, and developing great habits both on and off the ice.For further details, visit the Sirens' team and information page -- on the PWHL website -- and scroll down to their Summer Development Camp news release.
Fecteau, Boucher join LSHL summer play
New York Sirens' veteran forward Emmy Fecteau and 2026 sixth-round draft pick Naomi Boucher are currently competing in the Living Sisu Hockey League based in Montreal.A fast-paced, high-energy 3-on-3 summer pro hockey league, the LSHL continues play through early August. Fecteau is a member of Team LiveBarn, while Boucher suits up for Team Manmade.The charity-focused circuit enables professional athletes, international standouts and rising collegians to sharpen their skills during a portion of the offseason.The LSHL season, which began on July 6, consists of a regular season spanning five weeks, followed by two weeks of playoffs.