Sounding Off With The Sirens: Holopainen An X-Factor, Summer Action, And The Return Of A Riveter

It's been four years since Sarah Bujold wore one of the most recognizable and marketable uniforms in the then Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).A member of the beloved Metropolitan Riveters, Bujold compiled 10 goals and 10 assists during the 2022-23 season. And while that season was the swan song for the PHF, Bujold never stopped excelling on the ice.Now, the Canadian forward hopes to be back in The Garden State with a good showing as a New York Sirens' training camp invitee.Before a brief stint in the PWHL as a reserve this past season, Bujold spent the past two seasons with Luleå HF/MSSK of the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL).The 30-year-old has been a significant factor in the SDHL with 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 games over the 2025-26 campaign. This coming after she made an impact with nine goals and nine assists in 14 games the previous season.