Sources: Aneta Tejralova Suspended For Head Shot To Sarah Fillier

The Seattle Torrent lost 4-3 to the New York Sirens in Dallas, Texas this week. They'll also lose Aneta Tejralova after her hit to the head of Sarah Fillier. According to sources, the defender was assessed an additional two-game suspension by the PWHL.

After Fillier hit Tejralova during the first period of the PWHL Takeover Tour contest between the Seattle Torrent and New York Sirens, Tejralova exacted her revenge at 11:25 of the first throwing a massive open ice hit to Fillier, but making primary contact to Fillier's head.

Tejralova is the captain of Czechia's senior national team, while Fillier is also a member of Canada's national team and is the PWHL's reigning Rookie of the Year and co-leading scorer.

After a review, Tejralova received a five minute major and a game misconduct.

"I was more surprised Sarah return after that, I think the officials got the call right. It's great they got the opportunity to review it and see what happened in real time...I thought the officials did a great job," New York head coach Greg Fargo said after the game of Tejralova receiving a five minute major and a game misconduct.