Sources: PWHL Confirms Rule Capping Pre-Camp Signings To 19 Players

Training camps are expected to begin in the PWHL in November this year. Whether that occurs following the 2026 IIHF World Championships that take place from November 6-16 in Denmark, or prior to that event, is yet to be seen. Last season training camps opened before watching many players leave for a week-long international break that included Rivalry Series games and the Women's Euro Hockey Tour. Moving the IIHF World Championships to November was a joint effort between the IIHF and PWHL to keep the best players in the world available while minimizing disruption to the PWHL schedule.