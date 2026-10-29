Sources: PWHL Increases Roster Size, Does Away With Reserves, And Set To Raise Minimum Salary Above 3% Promised For Five Years

The sides also agreed to raise the league minimum salary above the 3% increases previously set out in the collective bargaining agreement over each of the next five seasons.
Salaries will rise to $45,000 in 2027-2028; $47,500 in 2028-2029; $50,000 in 2029-2030; and $52,500 in 2030-2031.
It represents nearly $10,000 more per season on a league minimum level by the eighth yer of the collective bargaining agreement. Under previous rules, the top league minimum salary was slated to be just over $43,000, while now it will sit at $52,500 by 2030-2031.