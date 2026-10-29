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Sources: PWHL Increases Roster Size, Does Away With Reserves, And Set To Raise Minimum Salary Above 3% Promised For Five Years

Sources: PWHL Increases Roster Size, Does Away With Reserves, And Set To Raise Minimum Salary Above 3% Promised For Five Years

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Ian Kennedy
Partner
Oct 29, 2026 8:22 PM

The PWHL is changing their roster size, removing reserve players, and increasing the league minimum salary beyond the original 3% dictated in the original CBA over the next five seasons.

The PWHL and PWHLPA have agreed to several terms ahead of the 2026-27 season including increased roster sizes, the removal of reserves, and new increased minimum salaries over the next five seasons.

The PWHL this season will operate with 24-player roster sizes. This will come with the removal of reserves.

For each of the league's first three seasons teams played with 23-player rosters and three reserves who could make no more than $15,000. 

Minimum salary will also be raised to $42,000 this season, a bump over the $38,245 it was set to be.

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The sides also agreed to raise the league minimum salary above the 3% increases previously set out in the collective bargaining agreement over each of the next five seasons.

Salaries will rise to $45,000 in 2027-2028; $47,500 in 2028-2029; $50,000 in 2029-2030; and $52,500 in 2030-2031.

It represents nearly $10,000 more per season on a league minimum level by the eighth yer of the collective bargaining agreement. Under previous rules, the top league minimum salary was slated to be just over $43,000, while now it will sit at $52,500 by 2030-2031.

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