Statistically Speaking: How The Seattle Torrent Went From Preseason Favorite To First Eliminated

Analytically, the Torrent's worst feature was their Net xG. Expected goals (xG) is an advanced statistic measuring the probability of a player and team scoring on any given shot attempt. It uses years of data to predict how probable a shot from a specific distance and angle are of scoring, combined with the type of shot, whether it's a wrist shot, slap shot, or deflection. xG then accumulates all of those attempts to state how likely a player and team are of scoring, and how many goals they are likely to score. Looking at Net xG, it compares the Torrent's attempts, and ability to get to dangerous scoring areas on the ice, with those of their opponents. The Torrent have posted an average Net xG of -0.71 per game, meaning they were predicted to be outscored by an average of 0.71 goals across all games. While the Ottawa Charge also had a significant negative Net xG of -0.52, the next lowest was Vancouver jumping up to -0.11, while thee league leading Montreal Victoire sit at +0.56. It means Seattle took more attempts from low danger, perimeter areas of the ice, while allowing their opponents more high probability scoring chances.