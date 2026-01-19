"Surging" Women's Hockey Scene Inspires In Washington

"It was awesome. In the third, when they were singing along during play, it’s an incredible feeling as a player to know fans are excited to show up, support women’s hockey, and watch the product we put on the ice," said New York's Sarah Fillier of the crowd. "Speaking specifically about this crowd, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many people at warm-ups with signs along the glass for us. You can tell there’s a lot of passion in this city for sports, and especially for women’s sports. It was a great crowd, and it would be awesome to come back and play here."