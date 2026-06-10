Susanna Tapani Returns To Boston Signing Two-Year Deal

Susanna Tapani isn't leaving the Boston Fleet after the forward signed a two-year extension during Phase 3 of PWHL expansion.
Susanna Tapani is staying put signing a two-year contract extension to remain a member of the Boston Fleet.
The signing secures Tapani as one of Boston's three Phase Three protections after the team protected Megan Keller, Haley Winn, and Aerin Frankel in Phase One.
The 33-year-old Turku, Finland product scored 18 points in 30 games last season for the Fleet and has been one of the team's most consistent contributors since being acquired midway through the inaugural PWHL season.
Internationally, Tapani is a four-time Olympian with Finland and has appeared at ten World Championships. In those events she's won two Olympic bronze medals, six World Championship bronze medals and a World silver.