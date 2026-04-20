Sydney Healey Looks To Follow BU Alumnae To The PWHL

Sydney Healey had a career year at Boston University, and now the Canadian prospect has turned her sights to the PWHL. She's got a skill set the fits the league, and may be one of the more interesting sleepers in the 2026 Draft.
Boston University's list of alumnae in the PWHL isn't long, but it's impressive. It's a group headlined by Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Leslie, as well as Jesse Compher, Tamara Giaquinto, and Nadia Mattivi.
Sydney Healey is a good bet to join that group next season as a member of the 2026 PWHL Draft. Healey combines a willingness to pay a physical game, with soft hands and a potent shot. Carrying the puck, Healey uses her puck handling skills to alter her release and open shooting lanes, and when she creates those opportunities, she is a dangerous player.
This season, Healey, who hails from Arthur, Ontario, scored a career best 18 goals and 29 points in 35 games for Boston University.
With her NCAA career complete, Healey sits on the cusp of a professional career, something that she once didn't believe was possible.
"Growing up, I used to say I wanted to be the first girl to play in the NHL, simply because there wasn’t a professional women’s league to dream about at the time," said Healey.
"Having the PWHL now makes that childhood dream feel real in a different, and much more meaningful way. The league gives young girls something concrete to aspire to and shows how far the women’s game has come. The opportunity to play in the PWHL would be special not just from a hockey perspective, but because of what the league represents for the future of the sport."
Healey, who describes herself as a reliable player who makes smart on ice decisions, and is willing to do what it takes to help her team, while remaining coachable and calm on the ice, may be a sleeper in this draft. She's not expected to go in the opening rounds, but Healey is a player, like PWHL fans have seen already, who plays the game in a way that fits the PWHL's style.
While the potential for bigger things exists, Healey is only focusing on what she can control. For now, that includes remaining focuses on the present, and improving what she can.
Right now, my main focus is continuing to grow as a player and staying present..." said Healey. "I’m trying to take things one step at a time, make the most of each opportunity, and keep improving every day both on and off the ice. There's always room for growth on and off the ice."