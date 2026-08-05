Sydney Morrow's Supportive Hockey Family Prepared Her For Her Professional Career

Morrow’s family has already been looking for Torrent gear to rep the defender. “The most special part of draft night was the fact that my whole family was there, so it felt like everybody was there to support me. My siblings also play, so they're super busy. Everybody being able to be there and come to Detroit from Connecticut meant so much to me,” Morrow said. “From the moment when my name was called, getting to celebrate with all of my family members, in that moment, and then telling me they were proud of me and excited for me. That was one of the most memorable parts of it.”