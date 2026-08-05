Ten PWHL Breakout Candidates For The 2026-27 Season

When Toronto lost Daryl Watts, Jesse Compher, Emma Maltais, Blayre Turnbull, Maggie Connors and others, the immediate question was who could possible replace the lost offense? Kiara Zanon needs to be an answer, and she has the offensive potential to do just that. Some believed Zanon had first round potential in 2025, and the 16th overall pick in the draft certainly flashed her puck possession skills and offensive acumen in the NCAA with Penn State and Ohio State. Last season none of of Toronto's rookies progressed the way the team needed, but that wasn't on the players alone. If new head coach Pascal Rheaume can achieve anything in his first season, success could be defined by his ability to get more from the Sceptres' young returnees like Kiara Zanon.