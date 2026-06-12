The 2026 PWHL Will Be The Most Important In League History, And Crucial For Future Success For All Teams

That importance is magnified again when you consider the PWHL has vowed the league will pause expansion for multiple seasons. Whether that's two, three, or longer, is unknown. But it means the players selected this year, for for the first time since the inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft, will have the opportunity to spend more than one season with a team. Five of six first round picks from 2024 moved in last year's expansion process, with Sarah Fillier the lone exception as a protected player in New York. Three first round picks from 2025 have already moved again this year. The 2026 Draft however, will at least have the opportunity to play out their two-years of restricted free agency with a single team. They'll have the opportunity to learn the league and develop, without also having to manage moving across North America, learning new systems and teammates, and managing the stress of the unknown each offseason. But it also means that if a team botches this draft, they could be setting a course for failure for the longer term. Last season, draft classes in markets like Seattle and Toronto did not turn out for those teams, while perennially well scouted and drafted teams like Ottawa and New York found immediate impact.