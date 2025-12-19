The Boston Fleet Keep WINNing Thanks To This Pairing

The Boston Fleet continued their undefeated run, defeating the New York Sirens Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

Two players stood out on Wednesday, combining for 50 minutes of ice time: rookie Haley Winn and Captain Megan Keller, who have both found early success.

Together, the rookie-captain pairing has helped lead the Fleet to an undefeated 5-0-0-0 start to the season.

The Boston Fleet have shut out three of the five teams they have faced and allowed just two goals in five games.

Reflecting on this strong defensive start, rookie Ella Huber spoke about the role the Fleet defenders have played early on.

“Our [defenders] are incredible. They're great at getting the puck up the ice," Huber said. "Anytime Winn, Keller, or any of our D are on the ice, we know that the puck is moving up the ice. “

Huber scored her first PWHL goal, off an assist from Haley Winn.

This assist from Winn marks the first time the rookie has recorded points in consecutive games.

Building on her recent performance, Winn is currently tied for the lead in points among all rookie skaters.

Her defensive partner and captain, Megan Keller, recorded her third assist and fifth point of the season against the Sirens. Keller is tied among defenders with five points.

The two have managed to allow just 129 shots past them to goaltender Aerin Frankel. They have managed a tough workload, combining for 50 minutes of ice time.

On Wednesday, Winn (26:51) and Keller (25:56) each led all skaters by five minutes or more.

Early on, the pairing has already shown they can be dominant and a force to be reckoned with on the Boston Fleet’s blue line.