The Good, The Bad, And The Storylines From The Boston Fleet's Third Loss Of The Season

The Boston Fleet lost their third game this season on Saturday. The team took on the Vancouver Goldeneyes in Detroit for the PWHL Takeover Tour. ​

The Fleet allowed three straight goals, resulting in a 4-3 loss. ​

Here is the good, the bad, and the storylines from the game. ​

Storyline of the Game: Riley Brengman Returned to her hometown

​Fleet defender Riley Brengman returned to her hometown as the Fleet and Goldeneyes played in Detroit for the Takeover Tour. ​

The defender spoke after the game about the feelings she had playing in front of familiar faces. ​

“It’s very surreal to be back home playing in front of a lot of family and friends. I probably had over 60 people here supporting me, so it’s great to be back home,” Brengman said. “It's a very surreal moment because this was actually my home rink my sophomore and junior year of high school. We were even in the same locker room that I used when I was in high school, so it's really surreal.”​

In her rookie season, Brengman has appeared in nine games. She has scored two goals and averages 19 minutes of ice time. ​

Goldeneyes defender Mellissa Channell-Watkins also shared how it felt to play in Detroit. ​

“I haven't been able to play here since I was in high school, so it was so fun to come back and play in front of friends and family. Detroit's just such a great hockey town, and it's really fun to see them fully support the game.”

​As the league looks to expand again next season, Detroit drew 9,624 fans to watch the two teams compete. ​

The Bad: ​The Boston Fleet came out strong but were unable to play the full game.

One minute into the third period, the Boston Fleet held a 3-1 lead. Three straight goals from the Goldeneyes with no response would hand the Fleet their second straight loss.

​“We did a lot of good things in that game in the first and second period," head coach Kris Sparre said. "Then you let a team like Vancouver hang around, who have high firepower and the ability to score quickly like that — it got away from us at the end.”​

With this turnaround, the Goldeneyes earned their first win against the Fleet this season. ​Defender Mellissa Channell-Watkins spoke about what connected for the team to orchestrate a successful comeback.

​“In the third period, we came together. We know we have so much more to give than that. We know we're such a great team when we all do our jobs and get things done. Brian kept it simple: play for each other, and I think that was the main thing — play for the person to your left and right, and make sure you just do what you're supposed to do, and we'll be successful.”​

The Fleet outshot the Goldeneyes in the first period, but then struggled in the third. ​

In the first period, the Fleet took 16 shots on net compared to the Goldeneyes four. The two teams were even in the second period, but in the third, the Goldeneyes scored three goals on 11 shots, while the Fleet took just five shots.

​The Fleet were shut out after Jamie Lee Rattray’s goal 19 seconds into the third period. ​The Boston Fleet allowed their first power play goal of the season.

This season, the team killed off the first 18 penalties but will now drop to a 94.7% penalty kill success rate. ​

The Good: Milestones​

Jamie Lee Rattray netted her first goal of the season. The last time the right winger scored was March 8, 2025. Despite her scoring drought, Lee Rattray is tied for third place for most points on the Fleet with five. ​

Olivia Mobley scored her third goal of the year. Mobley’s goal places her on a list of four rookies with at least three goals this season. Mobley’s goal marks her second goal in two games. ​

In other news, Rylind MacKinnon recorded her first point as a member of the Boston Fleet.

​One player made their debut as a member of the Boston Fleet. Mia Biotti signed a 10-day contract with the Fleet on Saturday. She played just under ten minutes in the game. ​

The Fleet remain in first place in the PWHL standings. The team is 6-0-1-2, and maintain a four-point lead over all other teams.

​The Fleet will play again on Wednesday, January 7th, against the Seattle Torrent.