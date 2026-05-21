The Greatest Of All Time Somehow Just Got Greater

If gives Poulin every major voted on award she's eligible to win after three seasons in the PWHL. Last season Poulin was named the PWHL's Best Forward, and she won the Billie Jean King MVP Award. She also won the IIHF Female Player of the Year after not only being named PWHL MVP, but earning World Championship MVP honors as well. This year, it's the Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP. Perhaps more importantly, was Poulin's entry to the PWHL's triple-gold club, becoming one of only a select few to win Olympic gold, World Championship gold, and a Walter Cup. Until this season, Poulin had three Olympic gold medals, four World Championship gold medals, but had not one a Walter Cup.