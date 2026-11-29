“She arrived on Tuesday, she skated on Wednesday, and she practised today,” Cheverie said. “And I mean, she’s already fitting in with the group. I want to say we’re doing everything for her in Russian as well. We’ve translated quite a bit of what we expect, so I think that she appreciates that, and we’re learning, so that’s good. It’s a cool process to go through. I’ve never experienced that before. So she’s embracing it. We’re embracing it. And, you know, she scored a couple of goals today. She clearly has the skill set. She plays like she’s played the game for a while, and we’ll just continue to evaluate.”