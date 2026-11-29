Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Pat Laprade
Pat Laprade
Maria Batalova practiced for the first time on Friday
Nov 29, 2026 2:23 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 2:23 PM
Lina Ljungblom, Petra Nieminen and Emma Maltais gave Montréal’s International Line an early spark. On the blue line, Italy’s Nadia Mattivi is poised for a bigger role, and Russia’s Maria Batalova is already showing her offensive touch.
International players have been part of the Montréal Victoire’s DNA from the start. In the inaugural season, there was a Czech connection with Dominika Lásková and Tereza Vanišová. I still remember the players gathering on the ice for a group photo in December 2023 to wish fans happy holidays in Czech.
Lásková was still with Montréal in its second season, when the team added two Swedes, Lina Ljungblom and Anna Kjellbin, and German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter.
Last season, Czech forward Natálie Mlýnková joined a roster that already included Ljungblom and Abstreiter, while defender Nadia Mattivi arrived late in the season.
Finland and Russia will be represented on the Victoire roster for the first time this season. Including Canada and the United States, Montréal will have had players from eight countries since its inaugural season.
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The International Line Finds Early Chemistry
That international flavour was on full display against Boston, as what looks like Montréal’s second line combined for seven points. I’ve dubbed the trio the International Line. Sweden’s Lina Ljungblom led the way with two goals and two assists and won 64.3 per cent of her faceoffs. Finland’s Petra Nieminen added a goal and an assist, and Canada’s Emma Maltais chipped in with an assist.
After Friday’s practice, head coach Kori Cheverie praised the trio and pointed to Emma Maltais’ work over the summer.
“From all the experience that I’ve had with Maltais over the years, I really saw a lot of the work that she put in over the summer,” Cheverie said. “Coming ready to camp and just being a hound on the puck. I think that that’s something that is totally her game and something that she needs to stick to because she gets pucks back. And for a player like Nieminen or for Lina, who are shooters, that’s very handy to have.
“And I just thought they were doing things the right way,” Cheverie continued. “They were getting to the inside of the ice. They were staying detailed on their forecheck. They were winning races to the net front. They were winning the stick races to the net front. So when you put those pieces together, you’re probably going to have some success. And then, I mean, their international success speaks for itself. And so I was really happy, really impressed, and it was a cool experience.”
Italy’s Captain Steps Into a Bigger Role
Italian defender Nadia Mattivi is also part of that international flavour. Montréal brought her in late last season, in large part because Boston was interested and the Victoire didn’t want her to land there. Once she arrived, the Italian national team captain, who also wore the “C” at Boston University, saw less ice time than she deserved.
With Nicole Gosling, Erin Ambrose and Amanda Boulier gone, Mattivi should see more ice time and take on a bigger role. Don’t be surprised if she’s quarterbacking Montréal’s D-line by the end of the season. I’d go a step further. By the time her three-year contract is up, I think she’ll be wearing a letter.
“She’s going to play a big role for us,” Cheverie said. “She’s got poise with the puck. She’s certainly a puck-moving defenseman. She likes to throw her body around. I think you can see her probably in all situations. She got a little bit of power-play time in the first two games. She’s going to play important minutes for us. She’s a big piece of the puzzle.”
As for Mattivi, her international experience, her maturity and the fact that she played with the team last season make her someone younger players turn to, even though she played only six regular-season games and four in the playoffs.
“Some of the rookies, quote unquote, are asking me questions about media stuff and medical stuff, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know. You’re asking the wrong person!’ You know, because I’m a rookie myself in a way,” Mattivi said on Friday. “So yeah, it feels different than last season, but I’m very, very excited for that first game and to play a full season and to get to know the girls even more and share the ice in the locker room with them.”
Maria Batalova Makes Her First Impression
The latest international addition to the Victoire has finally arrived. After visa issues delayed her arrival, Russian defender Maria Batalova got to Montréal on Tuesday. By Friday’s practice, the 30-year-old was already showing off her quick hands. You don’t put up 181 points in your last 182 games in the Russian women’s hockey league by accident.
“She arrived on Tuesday, she skated on Wednesday, and she practised today,” Cheverie said. “And I mean, she’s already fitting in with the group. I want to say we’re doing everything for her in Russian as well. We’ve translated quite a bit of what we expect, so I think that she appreciates that, and we’re learning, so that’s good. It’s a cool process to go through. I’ve never experienced that before. So she’s embracing it. We’re embracing it. And, you know, she scored a couple of goals today. She clearly has the skill set. She plays like she’s played the game for a while, and we’ll just continue to evaluate.”
From my iPhone notes
- Several players missed Friday’s practice. Erica Rieder and Jade Downie-Landry, who were both shaken up against Boston, had a treatment day, as did Avi Adam. Jessica DiGirolamo is still being evaluated, undergoing tests and isn’t doing any off-ice training. Michelle Karvinen has yet to return to team practice, but she skated before the team took the ice, working with strength and conditioning coach Emmanuelle Blais.
- “No cuts over the weekend. We still have a few practices next week that we want to take advantage of,” head coach Kori Cheverie said.
- The Victoire are working to arrange an interpreter so Maria Batalova can speak with the media. When asked if she spoke Russian, Cheverie had the line of the day. “No, I’m still trying to speak French. I can’t do another language!”
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