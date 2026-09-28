The PWHL And CBC Announce Return Of Hockey Night In Canada

“Our partnership with the PWHL opens a new chapter in sports history. We are proud to announce the return of the iconic Hockey Night in Canada brand, building on this beloved Canadian tradition with the PWHL’s growing fanbase and providing audiences across the country with free access to world-class hockey,” said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports and Olympics, CBC. “We’re delivering on our commitment to equal coverage of women’s sports across our platforms and look forward to elevating the athletes and stories at the heart of the game.”