The PWHL And CBC Announce Return Of Hockey Night In Canada

Broadcasts will include pre- and post-game panel analysis, along with accompanying digital content on cbcsports.ca and social media.
Hockey Night in Canada has returned.
The PWHL and CBC/Radio-Canada announced the return of the iconic Hockey Night in Canada that "will provide comprehensive coverage for eight primetime PWHL games, including pre- and post-game panel analysis and accompanying digital content on cbcsports.ca and social media."
“Hockey Night in Canada is a fixture in Canadian sports culture, and its Saturday night schedule has ritually captivated hockey fans for nearly a century,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “Our partnership with CBC has been instrumental in the accessibility and growth of the league, and the opportunity to be part of this iconic brand represents another groundbreaking step for the PWHL to connect with our fans and forge new traditions together.”
The league will broadcast their first game on Hockey Night In Canada December 5 at 7pm between the Montreal Victoire and PWHL Hamilton.
“Our partnership with the PWHL opens a new chapter in sports history. We are proud to announce the return of the iconic Hockey Night in Canada brand, building on this beloved Canadian tradition with the PWHL’s growing fanbase and providing audiences across the country with free access to world-class hockey,” said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports and Olympics, CBC. “We’re delivering on our commitment to equal coverage of women’s sports across our platforms and look forward to elevating the athletes and stories at the heart of the game.”
Hockey Night in Canada ran from 1931 to 2026, first on the radio before moving to television and becoming one of the CBC's founding programs, featuring Saturday night matchups from across the NHL. Before the 2014-15 season, Rogers Communications acquired the exclusive Canadian broadcasting rights to the NHL, while CBC retained the Hockey Night in Canada brand.