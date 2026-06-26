The PWHL-NHL Sibling Duos Reunited In Detroit And Ottawa

PWHL-NHL siblings duos, Jesse Compher and JT Compher, and Dara Greig and Ridly Greig, will be reunited this season in Detroit and Ottawa respectively.
As the PWHL continues to gain traction, it is shining a spotlight on the brother-sister duos who have found success in professional hockey. With expansion teams signing players across the league, more sibling duos are now representing the same cities at the professional level.
Dara and Ridly Greig
After winning a Walter Cup championship with the Montreal Victoire, Dara Greig entered free agency and signed a two-year Standard Player Agreement with the Ottawa Charge, reuniting her with her younger brother, Ridly, who plays for the Ottawa Senators.
The siblings are just two years apart in age and both play forward. Each has carved out a name for themselves in the sport. Ridly was selected by Ottawa in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft, while Dara was chosen in the fourth round of the 2023 PWHL Draft.
The Greigs come from a hockey family. Their father, Mark Greig, played nine NHL seasons with four different organizations, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers. During Mark's tenure in Philadelphia, Ridly was born, giving him dual Canadian-American citizenship. Dara was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, where Mark and his wife raised their three children: Dara, Ridly, and Kyra.
Both Greigs play an "old-school" style of hockey. Dara is a winger known for her defensive reliability, strong forechecking ability, and knack for generating momentum. She thrives around the net, creating secondary scoring opportunities while battling along the boards and excelling in five-on-five situations.
Dara is also a key penalty killer, capable of eliminating high-danger scoring chances. Known as a workhorse, she remains disciplined and channels her aggression into a straight-line, whistle-to-whistle game.
Ridly, meanwhile, is known as the classic pest. The centreman excels at getting under opponents' skin and never shies away from post-whistle scrums. His mental approach often draws penalties from opponents, while his physical style and heavy checks raise emotions throughout a game.
He uses his body effectively to protect the puck and create offensive opportunities for his teammates. Like his sister, Ridly is a regular on the penalty kill, where his defensive instincts and physical edge make him a constant shorthanded threat while frustrating opposing players.
Jesse and J.T. Compher
Forward Jesse Compher signed a three-year contract with one of the PWHL's newest expansion franchises, landing in Detroit, where she will now represent the same city as her brother, J.T. Compher of the Detroit Red Wings.
Although neither of the Compher siblings' parents played hockey, they helped develop two high-level hockey talents from the ground up.
Jesse, a power-forward winger, and J.T., a middle-six centre, share a similar approach to the game. Both prioritize strong defensive-zone play before transitioning into offensive opportunities.
The siblings have each enjoyed postseason success. Jesse, previously a member of the Toronto Sceptres, appeared in the league's inaugural PWHL playoffs, while J.T. played an important depth role during the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup-winning run in 2022.
Jesse is a net-front presence who plays with a heavy, physical style, particularly along the boards. Much of her success comes in the blue paint, where she scores goals through screens, puck battles, and sheer determination. She brings a natural intimidation factor to the ice and relies on a straightforward, power-based game.
As the younger sibling, Jesse followed in J.T.'s hockey footsteps, often using him as both a blueprint for development and a workout partner.
J.T. has built his game around intelligence and awareness. His versatility allows him to fill multiple roles, whether as a third-line centre providing depth or as a complementary piece on a top scoring line. Rather than overpowering opponents physically, he relies on his hockey IQ to anticipate plays and distribute the puck efficiently.
Like any strong NHL centre, J.T. is trusted to win critical faceoffs and make a difference in key moments, particularly late in games.