The PWHL's All-Star Game Is A Milestone For The League, But Not For Women's Hockey

In fact, it's not even the first women's hockey All-Star game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. That honor goes to the 2014 CWHL All-Star Game, held at what was then the Air Canada Centre. That game, which welcomed 6,850 fans, was televised on Sportsnet and NHL Network bringing North America-wide coverage. The game, which included three 15-minute periods, was followed by a skills competition as well.