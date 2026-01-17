The Torrent's Lengthy Road Trip: Chemistry Building? Or West Coast Disadvantage?

After that shootout win against Toronto, O’Rourke remarked on the team’s progression during the road trip. “The results aren’t always the most important thing. We want to put things together period after period, but what we’re doing is working period after period and seeing our identity grow, game in game out,” he said. “We’re getting better as a group with our details, but the biggest thing here is understanding that these are 30 playoff games. That’s really what it is with intensity. We get ready each and every night to have that mentality, and we’re starting to form that each night, that playoff mindset,” said O’Rourke.