Thea Johansson Is Ready To Take Her Skill And Love For The Game Pro Next Season
Thea Johansson is coming off an unforgettable season including the Olympic Games with Sweden, and her senior NCAA season. Next up, she's bringing her love for the game and competition to the PWHL.
When Sweden came within an overtime goal of an Olympic bronze medal, it was Thea Johansson leading the way offensively for Tre Kronor. Johansson, who was completing her final season of NCAA eligibility playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, sat tied as Sweden's top scorer, and for fifth overall at the Olympics with four goals and seven points in seven games.
Collegiately, the 23-year-old Ljungby, Sweden product recorded 17 goals in 30 games with Minnesota-Duluth after transferring to the WCHA program this season following three seasons at Mercyhurst.
After making her Olympic debut, and wrapping up a successful NCAA career, Johansson, like many, is thrilled to have a singular professional league waiting in North America featuring the world's top players. Johansson experienced playing in Europe's top league, the SDHL, prior to her college career, but she believes the PWHL is the next step.
"It’s super cool to have a new pro league in North America where so many young girls can follow their dreams to play professional hockey at the highest level," said Johanssson. "I loved my time in the SDHL, it’s a great league with really strong hockey, and coming out of the NCAA now, I’m excited to start this new chapter."
"I love that the PWHL is drawing crowds with an audience from all backgrounds and it’s entertaining and attractive for everyone to be a part of the sport," she continued.
Johansson comes from an athletic family. Her brother plays in Hockeyettan, her father was a referee in the SHL, and her mother was a top badminton player in Sweden. Johansson herself is always finding ways to be active, whether it's being outdoors or teaching herself to do a backflip, she's rarely sitting still.
On the ice, Johansson is always on the move as well. She combines speed, worth ethic, and willingness to engage physically, coupled with offensive instincts that have made her an effective player. Johansson never shies from competition, and has earned many of her goals this season by driving to the net and getting to the middle of the ice with speed.
Despite her success collegiately, and internationally, Johansson is excited for the challenge of the PWHL, and to find ways to continue to grow as a player and person at the professional ranks.
"I want to continue to grow on and off the ice, as a player and as a person, and work to get better every single day," said Johansson. "On the international side, playing for my country is the biggest honor and I’m so proud of that."
Johansson will have the chance to represent Sweden one more time at the 2026 World Championships in November before turning pro. The sport has taken her across the globe, and is about to become her professional career. Through everything, what remains most important to Johansson is her love for the game, and being part of the growth of women's hockey on both sides of the Atlantic.
"I love this game. I’ve worked my whole life at it and while I’m a fierce competitor, I believe we should be having fun while doing it. I try to never lose sight of that," said Johansson.
"Also, it’s really important to me to be an active part of helping to grow women’s hockey across the world. There is so much talent and the excitement will continue to grow and I love being a part of it."