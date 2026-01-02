Third Straight For Third Place New York Sirens

NEWARK, N.J. -- Suddenly and strikingly, the New York Sirens are making some very serious noise in the PWHL with their third straight win on Friday afternoon in front of an appreciative and festive crowd at the Prudential Center.

Suddenly in terms of the turnaround from a four-game losing streak, and strikingly considering the sharp increase in goals -- four in each of the last three games -- and resultant rapid rise in the standings over a matter of a few weeks.

Overcoming a Montreal surge that led to the visitors' dominating virtually all facets of the third period, the Sirens went from last place with six points back on Dec. 21 to a tie for second place today with 15 points.

The Sirens are now undefeated (3-0-0-0) in their first games of a new year.

In a critical rush into the offensive zone midway through that final frame, Sarah Fillier returned from her one-game absence with an upper-body injury to perfectly feed Paetyn Levis for what proved to be the decisive goal at the midway point.

Jaime Bourbonnais started the drive across the blue line that enabled Levis to achieve her third goal this season.

The Victoire's Natalie Mlynkova cut the deficit to 4-3 with 24.4 seconds remaining and Montreal with the extra skater. However, New York netminder Kayle Osborne shut the door.

The Sirens' starter in all 10 games thus far, Osborne had to be at her very best and especially over the final 20 minutes when Montreal fired 20 shots to New York's three that period. In all, she turned aside 42 of the Victoire's 45 shots. New York managed 21 shots.

"We've been on the other side of (that shot total) more times than not this year," said Sirens' head coach Greg Fargo, noting his team going eight straight games with the shot advantage."Obviously Kayle (Osborne) came up big for us in net at various times, but I also think our group in front of her did a really nice job," Fargo said. "She was able to see a lot of pucks today and that helped minimize the second attempts."

Despite Montreal's relentless pressure and quality time in the 'O' zone through that last period, Fargo liked his team's resolve to stay the course.

"We did a great job of sticking with it and not getting too high or too low," he continued. "It wasn't the prettiest of games for us ... but at the same time I think it was a really good team win today. It took everybody (to play as a team) today."

The physicality in the game was evidenced by the 49 total hits. Montreal, with 24 of those, was very tough along the wall while New York matched them with a strong body presence that proved important in the 'D' zone down the stretch.

After an early goal by the Victoire's Laura Stacey that was set up by Marie-Philip Poulin's fifth assist this season, Anna Bargman recorded her first PWHL career goal with a little spin-a-rama move. Bargman took a perfect feed in the low slot from Anne Cherkowski and made a 180-degree turn to control the puck and whisk it past Montreal goalie Sandra Abstreiter.

Bargman not only had to maintain her focus but also avoid an attempted poke check from defender Amanda Boulier in front of the crease. Abstreiter stopped 17 of the Sirens' 21 shots.

Kristin O'Neill, who came to New York from Montreal, grabbed a pass from Maddi Wheeler and put the Sirens ahead 2-1 early in the second period before Marie-Philip Poulin sent a blistering shot past Osborne from the right circle to again even things up at 2-2.

Poulin finished with a goal and an assist.Poulin's tally was the result of a precision cross-ice pass from Erin Ambrose. Abby Roque, in her first game back at The Rock along with teammate Jade Downie-Landry, had the secondary helper. She provided two assists for Montreal on Friday.

New York regained the lead seven minutes later in that second period thanks to Kristyna Kaltounkova's fifth goal this season. It was her fourth goal in New York's last four games.

OF NOTE: First-period intermissions featured special "thank you" video tributes welcoming back former Sirens' players Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry. On Jan. 2, 2024, Montréal played its first-ever PWHL game in Ottawa, a 3-2 overtime win. Sirens' forward Kristin O’Neill had an assist for the Victoire in that game.