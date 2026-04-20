THN Panel Picks Montreal To Win Walter Cup, But It Wasn't Unanimous

The Hockey News asked a dozen women's hockey contributors who they picked to reach the Walter Cup final, and to win the Walter Cup. The Montreal Victoire came out as the favorite, but it wasn't unanimous.
The Hockey News polled a dozen contributors, including accredited media members from all eight PWHL markets.
Of those 12 voters, eight chose the Montreal Victoire to win the Walter Cup, three chose the Boston Fleet, and one chose the Minnesota Frost.
When it came to who would be the runner up finalist in the league, there was more variability.
Looking at who THN's panel believed would reach the Walter Cup finals, but come up short, five believed it would be Boston, five believed it would be Minnesota, and only two thought it would be Boston.
The four teams who make the PWHL playoffs for a pair of semi-final series'. The team that finishes first overall in the PWHL standings can choose between the third and fourth place teams as their opponent for the opening round.
Both the semi-final and final are best-of-five meaning the first team to win three games in each advances, or in the case of the final, wins the Walter Cup.
Montreal was the first team to clinch a playoff spot, and home ice in the opening round. Boston followed, with the Minnesota Frost next.
The final playoff spot is still to be determined between Ottawa, Toronto, and New York.