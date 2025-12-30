THN Picks: Handing Out PWHL Quarter-Season Awards, And Making Our Walter Cup Selections

It's hard to believe it, but the PWHL has crossed the 30 game point on their schedule marking the completion of one-quarter of the 2025-26 season.

To commemorate the end of the opening quarter, THN's women's hockey contributors cast their votes for PWHL awards if they were handed out today, as well as made their picks for the Walter Cup and other distinctions.

Here's a look.

Who will finish last in the PWHL?

First we started with a dubious distinction of picking who would finish last overall. Only two teams received votes at the quarter point in the season, and those were the Ottawa Charge and New York Sirens. While the vote was almost evenly split, it was the Sirens who came out at the bottom. Will they finish last for a third straight season?

What four teams do you think will make the PWHL playoffs?

At the other end of the spectrum, we asked our women's hockey contributors from coast to coast who they believed would make the playoffs. Each contributor made four selections. The Boston Fleet and Montreal Victoire were the leaders, followed by the Seattle Torrent and Minnesota Frost. In THN's vote, the Toronto Sceptres narrowly missed out playoffs, will they miss the real deal or will they put together a strong next quarter?

Who is your pick to win the Walter Cup?

This one deviated from the standings where the Boston Fleet are currently on top. The last two seasons, all finishing first in the PWHL regular season has got teams is eliminated. Perhaps it played into the minds of our voters who selected the Montreal Victoire as their quarter-season favorite to be crowned Walter Cup champions.

Who is the PWHL's Top Rookie?

This one was a runaway in favor of Boston Fleet defender Haley Winn. Her time on ice, offensive ability, grit and ability to dictate the pace of play has been a game changer for the Fleet. Winn could also find herself in the running for Defender of the Year.

Who is the PWHL's Top Forward?

This one was split. Kendall Coyne Schofield received multiple votes, but inevitably, THN's contributors felt the reigning Top Forward, Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin, was still the top offensive player.

Who is the PWHL's Top Coach?

There really wasn't much of a vote here. Kris Sparre was the top coach at the quarter-point. He's guided a Boston Fleet team everyone picked to finish last and put them in a fantastic spot to contend for a playoff spot. No team will want to face Boston in the postseason with their blueline, goaltending, and grit. But it was Sparre's ability to squeeze everything out of each player, balance his lines, and finally implement an effective system for the Fleet that earned him the nod.

Who is the PWHL's Top Goaltender?

Very little question here either, although a few goalies like Ottawa's Gwyneth Philips and Seattle's Hannah Murphy each grabbed a solo vote, but overall, this was a runaway for Boston Fleet netminder Aerin Frankel. It's hard to imagine the Fleet having the success they've had without her, but Frankel has been spectacular. After two seasons as a finalist for the league's Goaltender of the Year award, is this the season she earns the award?

Who is the PWHL's Top Defender?

The Boston Fleet racked up the quarter season awards, and top defender was no different. New Fleet captain Megan Keller got the nod here leading all defenders in scoring, and more importantly playing an impactful 200-foot game for the Fleet. Keller is one of the best in the world, and right now she's the best defender in the best league in the world.

Who is the PWHL's MVP?

If there was one honor that saw the vote split, it was MVP. Aerin Frankel got a few votes, Brianne Jenner's name appeared, so did Megan Keller's. By a narrow margin, THN's contributors felt that without captain Marie-Philip Poulin, the Montreal Victoire would not be the same team. She won the MVP award in 2024-25, and if the PWHL awards were handed out today, could take the honor again.