Three Fleet Players Recognized As PWHL Releases December's Starting Six List

The PWHL announced their December ‘Starting Six’ featuring three Boston Fleet players.

The Starting Six recognizes the previous month's top three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender.

Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel and defenders Megan Keller and Haley Winn made the list.

The 6-0-1-1 Boston Fleet currently lead the league with 19 points after playing six games in December 2025.

Last month, the Fleet won four of six games, losing 5-2 to the Frost on December 19 and 3-2 in a shootout to the Charge on December 27.

The Fleet played the Toronto Sceptres, Vancouver Goldeneyes, Minnesota Frost, New York Sirens, Minnesota Frost [again], Seattle Torrent, and Ottawa Charge.

Their early success can be credited to several aspects of their game; a major contributor has been the pairing on the blue line of captain Keller and rookie Winn, who have dominated for the Fleet this season.

Keller leads defenders in points with two goals and four assists. She averaged 26 minutes of ice time in December to earn Starting Six honors.

Winn trails only Keller in points among defenders. She tallied her first multipoint game on December 7 and averaged 27 minutes of ice time, leading all skaters.

Another reason for the success is goaltender Aerin Frankel. This season, Frankel has started all but one game, recording two shutouts and allowing only six goals. She leads all goalies with a .963 save percentage.

Frankel, Winn, and Keller have all helped the Fleet go undefeated in their first five games, and their contributions were recognized as they represented half of the Starting Six in December.

The other members of December's PWHL Starting Six were Kendall Coyne Schofield (Minnesota Frost), Britta Curl-Salemme (Minnesota Frost), and Daryl Watts (Toronto Sceptres).

