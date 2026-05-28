Today In PWHL Expansion: Existing Teams Must Submit 10-Player "Master Negotiation List"

Each day we will update fans on what is happening in the PWHL expansion process. Today, May 28 is the opening day of the process with the submission of Master Negotiation Lists.
PWHL expansion is underway. New teams are being planted in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose, and the player dispersal process is about to begin.
As the very first step in the process, today, May 28, the PWHL's existing eight teams must submit a "Master Negotiation List" to the league by 3pm EST.
According to the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process Manual, "Prior to the start of the negotiation period, existing teams will each submit a list* of up to ten (10) players on expiring contracts that they are interested in signing as one of their three (3) Phase 1 protections/signings. Each team’s list* must include any players on expiring contracts who are on their own roster in addition to any players on other teams’ roster they’d like to speak with."
It means each of the PWHL's eight existing teams must submit a list of players to the league by 3pm today, which will be the only free agents the team will be eligible to negotiate with during Phase 1 as each team finalizes their first three protections ahead of player dispersal beginning June 5.
What's Next? The Negotiation Window Opens
On June 1, the league's preliminary negotiation window opens, and on June 2 the signing window opens. The following day, that window closes on June 3, with the initial three players protected submitted at 5pm on June 3.
Beginning June 1, teams will only be able to negotiation with the 10 players on their list. On June 2, teams will be able to sign players from their own roster, or free agents from any other existing roster. Any signing during this period counts as one of three protections.