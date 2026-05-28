Today In PWHL Expansion: Existing Teams Must Submit 10-Player "Master Negotiation List"

According to the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process Manual, "Prior to the start of the negotiation period, existing teams will each submit a list* of up to ten (10) players on expiring contracts that they are interested in signing as one of their three (3) Phase 1 protections/signings. Each team’s list* must include any players on expiring contracts who are on their own roster in addition to any players on other teams’ roster they’d like to speak with."