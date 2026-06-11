Top 10 U SPORTS Prospects For The 2026 PWHL Draft

The PWHL Draft is set for June 17, and while it will be dominated by NCAA players and European Olympians, another group of U SPORTS athletes will also look to crack the league and build the pathway to the pros.
U SPORTS has a growing group of alumni in the PWHL, which will likely climb again this season. Current alumni including Jade Downie-Landry, Emmy Fecteau, Alexandra Labelle, Catherine Dubois, Rylind MacKinnon, Kaitlin Willoughby, Kendra Woodland, and Kelly-Ann Nadeau were all in the PWHL this season, with Downie-Landry, Labelle, Dubois, and Willoughby winning the Walter Cup this season as members of the Montreal Victoire.
Here's a look at the next wave of U SPORTS talent who could join the PWHL through the 2026 Draft or free agency.
1. Grace Elliott, F, British Columbia (U SPORTS)
The unique 6-foot-2 forward is the best player in U Sports hockey. Likes to use her size in a net front position, and protects the puck well using her reach. It will be a jump to pro, but Elliott will be worth it for any team who is willing to work with her has the potential to find star power. (2003, L, 6'2", Cloverdale, British, Columbia)
2. JessyMaude Drapeau, F, Concordia (U SPORTS)
One of the better shots in the draft, but the jump from U SPORTS to the PWHL has been too much for almost every player to attempt the move. Drapeau will at worst get a tryout. The Brodrick Trophy winner as the U SPORTS Player of the Year is a true finisher, but translating that to a league with less time, less space, better shot blocking, and better goaltending is the challenge. (2000, L, 5'6", Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec)
3. Emilie Lavoie, D/F, Concordia (U SPORTS)
Versatile player who won a pair of U SPORTS national titles with Concordia. She is strong enough to get to tough areas offensively, but played the blueline this season and made that transition well. There's a good chance that given the chance, she can develop into a solid depth contributor. (2001, L, 5'7", Beloeil, Quebec)
4. Sophie Hudson, F, Queen's (U SPORTS)
First Team All-Canadian who played for Queen's finishing tied for fifth in the nation in scoring. She's a solid all-around player who has signed with SC Bern in Switzerland, so she'll get to start her season there, and even if it's as a camp invite, it will be up to Hudson to win a roster spot. (2003, R, 5'6", Maple, Ontario)
5. Annalise Wong, F, British Columbia (U SPORTS)
Good energy, sees the ice well, and strong on special teams. Captained UBC. (2003, R, 5'2", Richmond, British Columbia)
6. Tatum James, F, Waterloo (U SPORTS)
Good frame, long time leader in U SPORTS. (2001, L, 5'10", Stratford, Ontario)
7. Carly Orth, F, Waterloo (U SPORTS)
Dangerous scorer for Waterloo with a good frame. (2003, L, 5'10", Caledon, Ontario)
8. Erica Plourde, F, Moncton (U SPORTS)
One of the best scorers in U SPORTS women's hockey the last four years. Played for Canada at the Universaide. (2003, L, 5'3", Pigeon Hill, New Brunswick)
9. Katherine Heard, F, University of Guelph (U SPORTS)
One of two winners of the OUA's MVP honours this season alongside Sophie Hudson, Heard captained Guelph to the national tournament, and has a pro career ahead of her whether she cracks the PWHL this season or not. (2003, L, 5'5", Arva Ontario)
10. Elise Hugens, G, University of British Columbia (U SPORTS)
One of the top goaltenders in Canada. There could be room in the PWHL for U SPORTS goaltenders this season to find third goalie roles. (2002, 5'7", Sherwood Park, Alberta)