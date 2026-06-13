Top 12 International Players In The 2026 PWHL Draft

A fantastic shooter with a dangerous release, Elisa Holopainen is an elite offensive player who should compete for a top six role on her new PWHL team next season. On some teams, she'll be a lock for a top six role. The physicality was the concern with Holopainen, but after putting up big numbers the last two years in the SDHL, and showing well on smaller ice at the Olympics, she looks ready for the jump. At only 24, she's still getting better. (2001, L, 5'7", Tuusniemi, Finland)