Top 12 International Players In The 2026 PWHL Draft

The PWHL continues to work to attract talent from Europe and Asia to bolster their roster of players. Here's a look at the top 12 international players heading to North America for the first time.
The PWHL Draft will primarily be an NCAA affair, but there will be several European and international players entering the league as well as impact players.
Some like Nelli Laitinen, Josefin Bouveng, and Thea Johansson will enter via the NCAA, but others are coming directly from Europe and Russia.
Some players like Laura Fortino played overseas and represented nations, like Italy for Fortino, internationally, but Fortino was born and trained in North America. But there are many who have not played in North America outside of World Championship tournaments making their way overseas to the PWHL.
Here's a look at the top 12 international prospects entering the 2026 PWHL Draft.
1. Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea (SDHL) / Team Finland
Petra Nieminen has a powerful shot, and isn't afraid to assert her physical strength. Known for having a mean streak, Nieminen is a veteran who will be dangerous on the power play in the PWHL, and can handle the physical grind. It will take time for her to fully adjust to the speed and smaller ice, but the SDHL's leading scorer projects as an impact player. (1999, L, 5'7", Tampere, Finland)
2. Andrea Brändli, G, Frolunda (SDHL) / Team Switzerland
Won Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal was further proof that Andrea Brändli, who is the reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year, is capable of minding a crease in the PWHL as a starter. With expansion and goaltending depth dropping off, she has value. With the goaltending need in this draft, it's unlikely she escapes round two. (1997, 5'7", Zurich, Switzerland)
3. Viivi Vainikka, F, Brynas (SDHL) / Team Finland
Viivi Vainikka plays the game with equal impact on both sides of the puck. She sees the ice well and is capable of playing the bumper position on a power play. Defensively she competes hard and gets herself into lanes and has separation speed. Give Vainikka half a season on a team willing to work with her to learn the North American ice, and she will be an impactful player for years to come. (2001, L, 5'5", Espoo, Finland)
4. Elisa Holopainen, LW, Frolunda (SDHL) / Team Finland
A fantastic shooter with a dangerous release, Elisa Holopainen is an elite offensive player who should compete for a top six role on her new PWHL team next season. On some teams, she'll be a lock for a top six role. The physicality was the concern with Holopainen, but after putting up big numbers the last two years in the SDHL, and showing well on smaller ice at the Olympics, she looks ready for the jump. At only 24, she's still getting better. (2001, L, 5'7", Tuusniemi, Finland)
5. Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa (ZhHL)
Before expansion, the Russian players in this draft were no sure thing. After the expansion process, there should be a line up for the top Russian defenders who can be veterans from day one. The 30-year-old Maria Batalova was named Best Defender for the second straight season in Russia, and was named Russia's Best Player this season. She's a two-time Olympian and is one of Russia's top producing defenders year after year. (1996, L, 5'8", Tyumen, Russia)
6. Nina Pirogova, D, Sahalin (ZhHL)
The 27-year-old Nina Pirogova is Russia's all-time defensive scoring leader in the ZhHL. The six-time All-Star led the ZhHL is also a two-time Olympian. She's got good size, can contribute offensively, and is experienced. Worth the risk. (1999, L, 5'9", Stupino, Russia)
7. Darya Gredzen, G, Birusa Krasnoyarsk (ZhHL)
At only 22, Darya Gredzen is already an Olympian from 2022, named Russia's Best Player in 2024 and Best Goaltender in 2025. In 187 career games in Russia's ZhHL, Gredzen, who is a rare right catching goalie, has a .931 save percentage. There are some who have her ranked above Brandli. Yes, she's that good. (2004, 5'9", Novosibirsk, Russia)
8. Tereza Pistekova, C, SDE (SDHL)
Tereza Pistekova could be the youngest player in the PWHL next season. She's got good size, is defensively aware, kills penalties, can play centre or the wing, and has experience beyond her years. Pistekova already has a World Championship bronze medal, and made her Olympic debut as a member of Team Czechia year. Looks like a third line dream. (2005, L, 5'9", Tabor, Czechia)
9. Saskia Maurer, G, SC Bern (SWHL)
Back-to-back-to-back PostFinance Women's League Best Goaltender in Switzerland, preceded by a WCHA All-Rookie Team nod, preceded by a U-18 World Championship Best Goaltender award. At only 24, Maurer has accomplished a lot, and she looked stellar in relief for Andrea Brändli at the Olympics. As a backup in this league, someone should be grabbing Maurer. Maybe she'll go with Brändli, maybe she'll go to Hamilton where Alina Muller is. (2001, 5'5", Röthenbach im Emmental, Switzerland)
10. Oxana Bratishcheva, F, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (ZhHL)
Plenty of skill, plenty of production. Will a team take another risk on a high end Russian who has Olympic experience? As a late round gamble, could she be another Fanuza Kadirova? (2000, L, 5'5", Chelyabinsk, Russia)
11. Celina Haider, F, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL) / Team Germany
Member of Germany's national team for years. She's not going to produce much in the PWHL, but as a bottom six checker, she can skate, she sees the ice well, and competes hard. (2000, L, 5'7", Rosenheim, Germany)
12. Mira Seregély, F, HKB Budapest (DFEL) / Team Hungary
Mira Seregély spent six seasons in North America, including four in the NCAA with Maine, and at 23, has already represented Hungary at seven World Championships. This year, her first back in Europe, Seregély got a boost of confidence scoring 30 points in 24 games with HKB Budapest. (2003, L, 5'9", Budapest, Hungary)