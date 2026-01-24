Top 15 Celebrity Appearances At PWHL Games

Celebrity culture at professional sporting games has long been followed. It's nearly nightly news to spot who is sitting courtside at an NBA or WNBA game, and some actors and musicians, like Will Ferrell who recently made headlines for his antics rinkside in the NHL, have done the same with hockey.
While the PWHL is young, more celebrities and pop culture names are beginning to show up at games. Of course the league holds celebrities of its own like PWHL Advisory Board member Billie Jean King who was a driving force behind the launch of the league.
Dozens of NHL players and women's hockey stars from outside the league have also made appearances including Patrik Laine, Patrice Bergeron, Jessica Campbell, Angela James, Raphaëlle Tousignant, Tuukka Rask, and JT Miller.
But the list doesn't end there. This week alone, global change makers, politicians, and non-hockey athletes all took in PWHL games. In the three seasons the league has been in existence, here's a look at 15 people with celebrity status who took in PWHL action.
If you're not from Canada, Roch Voisine might be a name you're not familiar with. In Canada, particularly in Quebec however, he's a star. A June winner, and actor in television and film, Voisine dreamed of being a hockey player himself, playing U Sports hockey for the University of Ottawa. Instead he embarked on a music career that has seen him awarded the Order of Canada, and have seven albums hit platinum status.
Considered by many to be the best Canadian woman gymnast ever, Ellie Black has represented her nation at four Olympic Games and has medalled on the World stage on multiple occasions including earning three World Championship medals. She attended the PWHL Takeover Tour stop in Halifax this season.
A celebrity of today, Rachel Reid is the author of Heated Rivalry, which has become a global phenomenon being discussed at the Golden Globes, and turned into a smashing success television series for Crave and HBO. Reid's "Game Changers" series features seven novels.
Another Olympic gold medalist, Patrick Chan is one of Canada's most beloved athletes and noted as one of the best figure skaters of the 21st century. He has won three Olympic medals, and five World Championship medals, including a trio of World titles.
A four time Juno winner, including two pop albums of the year, Lights, and husband Beau Bokan, who is the lead singer of Blessthefall, have attended PWHL action. She's become one of Canada's biggest musical acts over the last decade, and remains a star selling out shows across North America.
The Toronto Sceptres have sold out the 19,800 seat Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and so have The Beaches, featuring lead singer Jordan Miller. One of the most popular bands in Canada, The Beaches have won multiple June Awards, they've played Lollapalooza, opened for The Rolling Stones, and made television performances including on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The crossover between various women's professional leagues has been constant for the PWHL. Whalen attended a Minnesota Frost game. The four time WNBA champion, five-time WNBA all-star, and two-time Olympic gold medalist is one of the most decorated players in league history. The Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is currently an assistant coach for the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.
The television star is best known her role as Dr. Amelia Shepherd. She's spent 15 years in the role on Private Practice, Grey's Anatomy, and Station 19. She attended a 2024 game between the Toronto Sceptres and Boston Fleet working with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Oddly enough, Scorsone's first major role was in a CTV series called Power Play that revolved around hockey.
The hockey-dad appeared at a PWHL game in New York alongside his daughter. The 2004 NFL first overall pick went on to win two Super Bowls, and was named Super Bowl MVP twice as well. In pop culture, Manning has appeared as an analyst with ESPN, and has been the face of many brands. He's hosted Saturday Night Live, a sign of his influence in pop culture, and Manning remains one of the most recognizable figures in sport following his successful career with with New York Giants.
In Canada, unless Marie-Philip Poulin is on the ice, there is no athlete more iconic than Christine Sinclair. She dropped the puck at the inaugural game for the Vancouver Goldeneyes in 2025. An Olympic gold medalist, Sinclair is the all-time leader for international goals for men or women in soccer. She'll go down as one of the greatest athletes of all-time.
Anne Murray is a global music star, but in her native country of Canada, her status goes beyond celebrity. Selling more than 55 million albums globally, Murray is a four-time Grammy Award winner, and she was the first ever Canadian woman to reach #1 on U.S. charts as a solo performer. Murray has won 26 Juno Awards, is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She attended the PWHL's Takeover Tour game in her home province in Nova Scotia, and read the starting lineup for the Ottawa Charge prior to the game.
One of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game, Bird was the first overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft. During her career she won four WNBA titles, was a 13x WNBA all-star, and won five Olympic gold medals. Bird's number was retired by the Seattle Storm, a team she now serves as a part owner with. She's also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, has a street named for her in Seattle, and has a statue of her likeness outside Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. She's also married to another member of this list, American soccer star Megan Rapinoe. The power couple have now attended multiple PWHL games in Seattle.
One of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, and one of the most influential individuals in media, and equal rights activism on the planet. As an athlete, Rapinoe won multiple World Cup titles, including winning the FIFA Golden Ball and Golden Boot and being named Best FIFA women's player in 2019. She also won Olympic gold in 2012. Beyond soccer, Rapinoe's autobiography, One Life, became an instant New York Times bestseller, she's been featured in numerous television shows and productions, and her own story was optioned by Sony to become a movie. Her advocacy for gender equity have been paramount, and she's stood, and knelt, for other issues including kneeling during the American national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick to help address racial injustice in America. And she happens to be married to Sue Bird, who also appeared on this list.
Trudeau is the only sitting government leader to take in a PWHL game. He attended a PWHL game between Ottawa and Boston in the league's inaugural season with his kids and didn't hold back his enthusiasm. The 23rd Prime Minister of Canada held office for a decade from 2015 to 2025 before stepping away. Today he's making headlines, as much on the celebrity front as the political, for dating Katy Perry, one of the best selling musicians of all-time.
Malala Yousafzai has now been to two PWHL games, one in Newark, a home game for the New York Sirens, and recently a home game for the Seattle Torrent where she addressed the team prior to the game telling the team that "When girls see you, they know that they can also be like you." A Pakistani human rights advocate, Malala has spent her life advocating for educational rights for women and girls, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014.
Honorable Mention: Sarah Spain, Melissa Humaña-Paredes, Sarah Mitton, Adam Van Koeverden, Mariah Millen, Gillian Robertson, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Samantha Mewis, Diamond Miller, Annie Guglia, Beau Bokan, Lexi LeFleur, Michelle Brooks-Thompson, Jamie Fine, Isabeau Levito, Leandra Earl, Shannon Woeller, Piper Logan, Janette Bertrand, Kelley O’Hara, Jazmine Wilkinson, Charlotte North, Brianna Pinto, Tyler Lussi, Sydney Collins, Miranda Smith, Emily Amano, Antonia Lewin-LaFrance, Georgia Lewin-LaFrance, Christina Picton, Kailin Glasgow, Piper Gilles, Tianna Hawkins, Gabby Carle