Top 15 Celebrity Appearances At PWHL Games

One of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, and one of the most influential individuals in media, and equal rights activism on the planet. As an athlete, Rapinoe won multiple World Cup titles, including winning the FIFA Golden Ball and Golden Boot and being named Best FIFA women's player in 2019. She also won Olympic gold in 2012. Beyond soccer, Rapinoe's autobiography, One Life, became an instant New York Times bestseller, she's been featured in numerous television shows and productions, and her own story was optioned by Sony to become a movie. Her advocacy for gender equity have been paramount, and she's stood, and knelt, for other issues including kneeling during the American national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick to help address racial injustice in America. And she happens to be married to Sue Bird, who also appeared on this list.