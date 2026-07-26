Top Four: Breaking Down The PWHL's Best Bluelines Heading Toward 2026-27
PWHL roster building has reached the point where team's top four blueliners are secure, and their top six look to be coming into focus. Here's an offseason look at the best (and worst) bluelines in the PWHL.
The PWHL roster building process is entering a new phase as signings have slowed, and the main source of additions will now come at training camp for most teams.
Last season, the performance of teams that looked stacked on paper didn't match to those expectations in markets like Vancouver and Seattle, while other markets, like the Boston Fleet, exceeded expectations.
Here we look at the PWHL's 12 bluelines. 2026 Draft picks are highlighted, while free agent signings are bolded (for non expansion teams).
Boston Fleet
Boston has the best pairing in the PWHL until someone proves that they can usurp Megan Keller, the PWHL's Defender of the Year, and Haley Winn, a finalist for Defender of the Year and winner of PWHL Rookie of the Year.
What they don't have, is the same depth some teams are wielding. Amanda Boulier is a proven defender, but she was Montreal's sixth D last year, making the jump into a top four one that will challenge her. Grace Dwyer should be capable of second pairing minutes, and Rylind MacKinnon continues to get better, although her ceiling remains a little unknown. Picks Leah Stecker and Maeve Kelly are unproven, and they'll need to exceed expectations to make this blueline balanced.
Expect Boston to heavily ride Keller and Winn, but it's a risk for injury and cohesion that could backfire.
|LD
|RD
|Megan Keller
|Haley Winn
|Grace Dwyer
|Amanda Boulier
|Rylind MacKinnon
|Leah Stecker
|Maeve Kelly
PWHL Detroit
Detroit's blueline has excellent balance and brings in seven capable PWHL blueliners. What they don't have however, is a bonafide top pair that can impact the game at both ends. They'll bet on a developmental leap by Nina Jobst-Smith and even Sydney Bard and Mia Biotti.
Offensively, this unit is underwhelming on paper, and will rely heavily on distributing the puck to a weaponized top six up front. It's a model that failed in Seattle last season, but Detroit will have more experience on their bench to help move pieces around from Josh Sciba, who played a significant role in the success of Team USA's power play.
Cayla Barnes is their number one, and Mellissa Channell-Watkins can do it defensively, and there is upside from many, including rookie Casey Borgiel who could turn into a draft day steal, but right now, unless chemistry provides a spark, this is a one-note group.
|LD
|RD
|Mellissa Channell-Watkins
|Cayla Barnes
|Sydney Bard
|Nina Jobst-Smith
|Stephanie Markowski
|Casey Borgiel
|Mia Biotti
PWHL Hamilton
There's a lot to love about Hamilton's six defenders. Their number one is Nicole Gosling, and they'll lean into sixth overall pick Nelli Laitinen to anchor their second pairing. The unit is six deep, but has an unproven element to it. Not in PWHL capability, as this roster has six PWHL-ready defenders, but in top four experience. Some like Riley Brengman and Zoe Boyd, who head coach Kris Sparre knows well from Boston, can do it reliably on a second pairing. Ally Simpson and Anna Kjellbin add more veteran presence to this balanced blueline.
Hamilton may be leaning on the idea of Gosling and Laitinen as their soon-to-be young top duo, but they don't have the same seasoned punch in their top four as some teams.
|LD
|RD
|Nicole Gosling
|Riley Brengman
|Nelli Laitinen
|Allyson Simpson
|Zoe Boyd
|Anna Kjellbin
PWHL Las Vegas
Dominique DiDia managed to build a highly serviceable top four on her blueline, including the familiar chemistry of Mae Batherson and Kendall Cooper as a duo. Vegas will hope Erin Ambrose has a renaissance season and can find some of her inaugural season magic which has since eroded to a point where some question if Ambrose will be able to retain her spot on Team Canada, including with three young Canadian blueliners on her own team pushing for a chance.
Megan Carter provides defensive stability and some physical punch on the back. If there's any question, it's how their depth will hold up. Madison Bizal has solid experience at the pro level, but this will be the biggest load she's carried in her career, and Kendall Butze will be learning as she defends. Watch for Vegas to bring a few defensive candidates to camp, or to be active trying to scoop cuts from other rosters. It's not ideal, but Vegas did a commendable job in expansion to secure the top four they did.
|LD
|RD
|Mae Batherson
|Kendall Cooper
|Megan Carter
|Erin Ambrose
|Kendall Butze
|Madison Bizal
Minnesota Frost
This is not the same blueline it was the last two seasons. Last season the Frost managed the loss of Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques through the emergence of Mae Batherson and Kendall Cooper, but it seems a tall ask to watch another young duo step up the same way. Sara Swiderski certainly will lessen that blow, and Tova Henderson is a steal for where the Frost got her in the draft. There is no question now however, that the load is on Lee Stecklein to carry this blueline.
Minnesota will also bank on not just another solid season from Sidney Morin, but one where she steps closer to the realm of elite defenders in the PWHL, something she's capable of as a veteran. Natalie Buchbinder will be tasked with a bigger role no matter what pairing she lands on to provide consistent veteran minutes, and the Frost are also banking on Brooke Becher stepping up as a sophomore.
Still depth work to be done to make this blueline injury-proof, because right not it looks like a group that is one major loss away from disaster. At the same time, Minnesota has drafted and developed well, so it's equally likely this group finds a way to get the job done.
|LD
|RD
|Lee Stecklein
|Sidney Morin
|Tova Henderson
|Natalie Buchbinder
|Brooke Becker
|Sara Swiderski
Montreal Victoire
Over the last two seasons, Montreal has said goodbye to Erin Ambrose, Nicole Gosling, Anna Wilgren, Cayla Barnes, Mariah Keopple, and Amanda Boulier. It's a tremendous amount of blueline turnover. They added Maggie Flaherty, who the team obviously believes can turn her playoff emergence into a full season of dominance. Minnesota's inaugural GM Natalie Darwitz believed in Flaherty's upside, paying her at the time like a top four blueline contender, and now that potential is being realized.
Still, Kati Tabin and Maggie Flaherty will make a strong pair, but are they on the same tier as top defenders across the league? Montreal is betting on Nadia Mattivi being able to become a top four blueliner after they signed the Italian captain as a free agency late last season. They'll also need Jessiva DiGirolamo, who the team signed prior to last season, to step up as a legitimate top four defender.
Draft pick Zoe Uens has the potential to be a steal, and then Montreal will hope veteran Erica Rieder, who will turn 30 as a rookie in the opening month of the season, can bring her five seasons of European pro experience and put them to good use in the PWHL. Montreal went heavy up front, and they'll need 200-foot team defence to make this blueline work.
|LD
|RD
|Kati Tabin
|Maggie Flaherty
|Nadia Mattivi
|Jessica DiGirolamo
|Zoe Uens
|Erica Rieder
|Emilie Lavoie
|Tamara Giaquinto
New York Sirens
No complaining here. New York is going to enter the 2026-27 season with a legitimate and well balanced top four. There aren't any current defender of the year candidates kicking around, but there are four talented players, and another four strong defenders waiting in the wings. The 8-woman depth in New York is a gift that could allow the Sirens some roster flexibility if needed during the year. Either way, they've got enough depth that of the other four blueliners, two are certainly going to be capable of being a strong bottom pair.
Vallario continued to get better last season, and could steal one of those spots, while Bernard has the most PWHL experience, and Ross will enter her first full season injury-free, which could make a world of difference for the second-year defender. Their 8th, Grace Wolfe, will be watched closely by other PWHL teams if New York does have to make room. Overall, New York is solid at the top, solid at the bottom, and overall, in very good shape on their blueline.
|LD
|RD
|Micah Zandee-Hart
|Maja Nylén Persson
|Emma Peschel
|Jaime Bourbonnais
|Nicole Vallario
|Dayle Ross
|Lauren Bernard
|Grace Wolfe
Ottawa Charge
Ottawa didn't do a lot to address their blueline mobility issues, but they return a veteran group with a sprinkle of potential, that will enter camp eight-deep. The ageless Jocelyn Larocque will need to carry heavy minutes alongside Ronja Savolainen as half of their top four. The team will ask first round pick Vivian Jungels to play a top four role from day one. She can skate with the best in the league, but the physical adjustment, particularly facing top lines, will be a rapid adjustment. It will be interesting to see if Ottawa gives Vita Poniatovskaia a bigger opportunity this year. Otherwise they'll be relying on a veteran, yet patchwork core including Brooke Hobson, Emma Greco, and Kate Reilly. Watching Reilly take a step in year-two would be no surprise. Draft pick Tory Mariano, who took a year off hockey like Reilly the year before, is a wildcard, but if she can get back to form quickly, she could turn into a steal.
|LD
|RD
|Jocelyn Larocque
|Ronja Savolainen
|Vivian Jungels
|Brooke Hobson
|Emma Greco
|Kate Reilly
|Vita Poniatovskaia
|Tory Mariano
PWHL San Jose
San Jose has a legitimate pairing at the top in Rory Guilday and Laila Edwards who can handle the best in the world. The Olympic gold medalists bring size and two-way ability. The wildcards for San Jose is how much growth and development Troy Ryan can get from Daniela Pejšová who entered the league expected to rapidly join the league's elite, but has seen slower than anticipated development, some caused by injury. Hadley Hartmetz is in a similar situation as both entered with high expectations and a transition hindered by injury. Ryan doesn't have a good track record of internal development, whether that was with Canada, or watching Toronto's draft picks underperform.
Mariah Keopple is a capable third pair defender, but without a sixth acquired to date, she'll have a bigger role than she's perhaps suited for stabilizing whatever player(s) San Jose attempts to fill their sixth and seventh spots with as free agents in camp. The defensive pool is razor thin unless Ryan can work some magic and talk Claire Thompson or Jincy Roese back into the league. How this blueline works out will be equal parts GM and equal parts coach on Ryan.
Finding two more PWHL calibre defenders will take a serious stroke of luck or genius.
|LD
|RD
|Rory Guilday
|Laila Edwards
|Daniela Pejšová
|Hadley Hartmetz
|Mariah Keopple
Seattle Torrent
Seattle doesn't have a "top" pair like some teams, but they have a quality pair of two-way blueliners in Aneta Tejralová and Anna Wilgren. The selection of Sydney Morrow provides a brutish force and offensive threat that will look good alongside the reliability of Emily Brown.
The last three spots on their blueline will be made in progress. Gracie Gilkyson was a deft pick based on her collegiate analytics, and they have veteran PWHL faces in Noemi Neubauerova and Lyndie Lobdell to will fight it out of time. Capable top four, but depth is a question, especially if any member of that top four can't stay healthy.
|LD
|RD
|Aneta Tejralová
|Anna Wilgren
|Emily Brown
|Sydney Morrow
|Gracie Gilkyson
|Noemi Neubauerova
|Lyndie Lobdell
Toronto Sceptres
On paper, Toronto looks like they have a stellar top four. On paper, it looked that way last season and their star studded blueline sputtered and failed often. The Ella Shelton trade backfired horribly, not for Shelton's play, but for how it impacted the chemistry their blueline had the year before. This season, with a fresh start, watch for Toronto's blueline to be a cornerstone strength, not simply for the four players who are their top on paper, but for the potential for rookies Brooke Disher and Alyssa Regalado to step in and play meaningful roles.
It would not be surprising to see the Sceptres mentor the duo by splitting them alongside Fast and Shelton and different pairings. Either way, Toronto boasts blueline depth that should keep them in games. The only risk in Toronto will be how much relianze Pascal Rhéaume must place on players like Fast, Shelton, and Flanagan to not only defend, but to turn up ice and join the attack. They don't have much firepower to work with up front, and Fast and Shelton are potentially the best offensive weapons Toronto has.
|LD
|RD
|Ella Shelton
|Renata Fast
|Allie Munroe
|Kali Flanagan
|Brooke Disher
|Alyssa Regalado
|Hanna Baskin
|Jessica Kondas
Vancouver Goldeneyes
Vancouver's top pairing of Caroline Harvey and Sophie Jaques, even if they're only paired on the power play, is the stuff nightmares are formed from for opponents. Vancouver's ability to attack in waves will be something every team in the league must plan for. If Claire Thompson returned, this defensive group would be complete. Right now the second pair of Jules Constantinople and Ashton Bell will be serviceable, but will take time as it's a lot to place on Constantinople as a rookie. Dominika Laskova returns to the league as a veteran presence, while Ashley Messier will look to earn her spot as well. Vancouver might be tempted to use the versatility of Melissa Samoskevich on their third pairing. It's perhaps the best option available to keep the Goldeneyes steady until they find out how much load their rookies can carry.
Vancouver will ride their top pair heavily unless Thompson returns, as their depth leaves something to desire.
Expect some healthy camp competition for defensive jobs in Vancouver as well. Sini Karjalainen came in at the end of last season and remains an unsigned option for Vancouver, or another team in the league, to add a veteran.
|LD
|RD
|Caroline Harvey
|Sophie Jaques
|Jules Constantinople
|Ashton Bell
|Dominika Laskova
|Ashley Messier
|Maddy Samoskevich