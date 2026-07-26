Top Four: Breaking Down The PWHL's Best Bluelines Heading Toward 2026-27

Ottawa didn't do a lot to address their blueline mobility issues, but they return a veteran group with a sprinkle of potential, that will enter camp eight-deep. The ageless Jocelyn Larocque will need to carry heavy minutes alongside Ronja Savolainen as half of their top four. The team will ask first round pick Vivian Jungels to play a top four role from day one. She can skate with the best in the league, but the physical adjustment, particularly facing top lines, will be a rapid adjustment. It will be interesting to see if Ottawa gives Vita Poniatovskaia a bigger opportunity this year. Otherwise they'll be relying on a veteran, yet patchwork core including Brooke Hobson, Emma Greco, and Kate Reilly. Watching Reilly take a step in year-two would be no surprise. Draft pick Tory Mariano, who took a year off hockey like Reilly the year before, is a wildcard, but if she can get back to form quickly, she could turn into a steal.