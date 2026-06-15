Top Remaining PWHL Free Agents On The Market

It's believe players including Emma Maltais and Jessie Eldridge will be on the move when fre agency opens, and others including Abby Roque, Denisa Krizova, Aneta Tejralova, and Katerina Mrazova could be on the move if the right offer comes in. Others like Kendall Coyne Schofield and Blayre Turnbull are expected to stay with their current teams. Netminders Elaine Chuli and Sandra Abstreiter will have extra value in the market as well. Even though neither has been a PWHL starter their value will be sky high because of the lack of available goalies with experience or having proven themselves as starters.