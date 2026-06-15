Top Remaining PWHL Free Agents On The Market

With the amount of signings and players changing teams that we've seen already, it seems nearly impossible to believe, but there is still a significant portion of PWHL free agency still to come.
The "wow factor' of PWHL roster changes in expansion was obvious from Daryl Watts or Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark or Hilary Knight
And while many key players changed teams, it's only the beginning as a significant potion of free agency is still to come.
It's believe players including Emma Maltais and Jessie Eldridge will be on the move when fre agency opens, and others including Abby Roque, Denisa Krizova, Aneta Tejralova, and Katerina Mrazova could be on the move if the right offer comes in. Others like Kendall Coyne Schofield and Blayre Turnbull are expected to stay with their current teams. Netminders Elaine Chuli and Sandra Abstreiter will have extra value in the market as well. Even though neither has been a PWHL starter their value will be sky high because of the lack of available goalies with experience or having proven themselves as starters.
Aside from the 2026 PWHL Draft, this is the top group teams will be looking to refill their rosters from.
Top Forwards
- Jessie Eldridge, Boston Fleet
- Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minesota Frost
- Abby Roque, Montreal Victoire
- Emma Maltais, Toronto Sceptres
- Blayre Turnbull, Toronto Sceptres
- Katerina Mrazova, Ottawa Charge
- Denisa Krizova, New York Sirens
- Theresa Schafzahl, Seattle Torrent
- Claire Dalton, Toronto Sceptres
- Sophie Shirley, Boston Fleet
- Jill Saulnier, Boston Fleet
- Jamie Lee Rattray, Boston Fleet
- Brooke McQuigge, Ottawa Charge
- Gabby Roesenthal, Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Anna Meixner, Vancouver Godleneyes
More PWHL Forward Free Agents
Sam Cogan, Emma Woods, Loren Gabel, Mannon McMahon, Katy Knoll, Laura Kluge, Catherine Dubois Ilona Markova, Klara Hymlarova, Jade Downie-Landry, Dara Greig, Alexandra Labelle, Kaitlin Willoughby, Elizabeth Giguere, Peyton Anderson, Claire Butorac, Kaitlyn O'Donohoe, Clair DeGeorge, Kira Juodikis, Kayla Vespa, Savannah Norcross, Sarah Bujold, Taylor House, Alexa Vasko, Reece Hunt, Maggy Burbidge, Gabrielle David, Natalie Snodgrass, Sydney Langseth, Brooke Bryant, Marah Wagner, Kristin Della Rovere, Lauren Messier, Anneke Rankila, Darcie Lappan, Katie Chan, Malia Schneider, Akane Shiga, Emma Nuutinen, Chloe Aurard-Bushee, Alexandra Huszák, Franziska Feldmeier, Mathea Fischer
Top Defenders
- Claire Thompson, Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Aneta Tejralova, Seattle Torrent
- Allie Munroe, Toronto Sceptres
- Jocelyn Larocque, Ottawa Charge
- Brooke Hobson, Ottawa Charge
- Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Vancouver Goldeneyes
- Jincy Roese, Minnesota Frost
- Amanda Boulier, Montreal Victoire
- Emily Brown, Seattle Torrent
- Nadia Mattivi,, Montreal Victoire
More PWHL Defensive Free Agents
Rylind MacKinnon, Noemi Neubauerova, Olivia Zafuto, Madison Bizal, Sam Isbell, Kelly Ann Nadeau, Lauren Bernard, Olivia Knowles, Nicole Vallario, Stephanie Markowski, Vita Poniatovskaia, Alexie Guay, Emily Zumwinkle, Anna Kjellbin, Jessica Kondas, Sini Karjalainen, Dominika Laskova, Charlotte Akervik, Johanna Fällman, Maude Poulin-Labelle, Jessica Adolfsson.
Top Goaltenders
- Elaine Chuli, Toronto Sceptres
- Sandra Abstreiter, Montreal Victoire
- Abbey Levy, Boston Fleet
More PWHL Goaltending Free Agents
Marlene Boissonnault, , Megan Warrener, Kendra Woodland, CJ Jackson,