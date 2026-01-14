Top Risers And Fallers In PWHL Scoring Efficiency This Season

Every PWHL team is beyond the one-third mark of their season, and scoring trends are beginning to take shape. Some players, like Ottawa Charge captain Brianne Jenner have had bounce back years. Others, like PWHL co-leading scorer Sarah Fillier and the league's highest paid player Emily Clark continue to find their way offensively.
For many, a change in scenery has coincided with an increase or decrease in scoring production per time-on-ice. For others, the trend is more confusing.
When looking at scoring however, we've adjusted numbers based on time-on-ice, and points-per-game to even things out. For time-on-ice, this list looks at points/60 minutes played.
Among the league's biggest climbers in points per 60 is the aforementioned Brianne Jenner, who this season has scored 2.93 points per 60 minutes played, compared to 1.82 last season, but she's no where near the most significant riser.
Right now Minnesota's Britta Curl-Salemme leads all PWHL players with 4.16 points per 60 minutes played. Last year her total was only 1.81, still a top 30 mark in the league, but her 2.35 points per 60 increase is a larger point per 60 total than the total points per 60 for all but 14 players in the league. It's a massive jump and compared to Daryl Watts' 2.90 points per 60 that was tops in the PWHL during the 2024-25 season, it's a rate that seems nearly abusurd.
Her Minnesota teammate Kelly Pannek is another who saw a massive spike in her scoring efficiency this year rising from 1.24 points per 60 in 2024-25, to 3.50 this season.
Abby Roque is another who has seen a rise from 1.57 to 2.90 points per 60 with her move from the New York Sirens to the top line with the Montreal Victoire. Team change has been a trend in scoring increases, as others like Seattle Torrent forward Julia Gosling also saw an increase from 1.54 last season in Toronto, to. 2.89 this season in Seattle.
Sarah Fillier who tied for the league lead in scoring as a rookie in 2024-25, and finished with a 2.90 points per 60, has fallen this season to 1.23 this season.
The league's second leading goal scorer from 2024-25 Tereza Vanisova is another who has watched her production per time-on-ice plummet. Last season with Ottawa, Vanisova recorded 2.73 points per 60, and this year that rate is down to 1.54 with the Vancouver Goldeneyes.
Opposite to her former New York Sirens teammate Abby Roque, a change of scenery hasn't benefitted Seattle Torrent forward Jessie Eldridge whose scoring has dropped from 2.54 last season, to 1.51 points per 60 this season.
Another player with a stark decline, who was partially saved by a two point night in her first game against her former team the Ottawa Charge. That game bumped Montreal's Darkangelo to 1.08 points per 60, which remains a steep decline from the 2.33 points per 60 she enjoyed in Ottawa.
Finally, Emily Clark, who this season signed a record contract with the Ottawa Charge, has dropped from 1.91 in 2024-25, to only 0.26 this season. Clark is bound to bounce back, but it will be hard to come close to any of her previous totals given her slump to open the year.