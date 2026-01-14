Top Risers And Fallers In PWHL Scoring Efficiency This Season

Right now Minnesota's Britta Curl-Salemme leads all PWHL players with 4.16 points per 60 minutes played. Last year her total was only 1.81, still a top 30 mark in the league, but her 2.35 points per 60 increase is a larger point per 60 total than the total points per 60 for all but 14 players in the league. It's a massive jump and compared to Daryl Watts' 2.90 points per 60 that was tops in the PWHL during the 2024-25 season, it's a rate that seems nearly abusurd.