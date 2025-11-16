Toronto Sceptres Camp: Meet the Newcomers

The Toronto Sceptres' rookies and camp invites are a very intriguing group. If you need to fill out your roster and keep track of who's who, here's a look at them:
Emma Gentry, F, St. Cloud State | Drafted, second round
(Alpena, MI)
"Obviously there's going to be pressure, but I think the coaches and the staff in general just do a great job of every rookie coming in, just embracing your strengths, having an open mind and just focusing on development and doing what you can and really, we're all one team with the staff, and everyone is here to help you develop and grow.
"I really just want to be present and develop as much as I can. So obviously there's pressure there. But, for me, I think pressure is a privilege and it's something that I've always embraced and I'll continue to do that throughout my career."
Kiara Zanon, F, Ohio State | Drafted, second round
(Fairport, NY)
"I'm definitely more of a playmaker and I look to make plays. I think that kind of goes with my creativity. But I think that moving into this year and transitioning, I need to also learn how to shoot a little bit more. And I have been told that, that's something that I want to continue to grow with."
Clara Van Wieren, F, Minnesota-Duluth | Drafted, third round
(Okemos, MI)
"I want to sign a contract – that's what I'm thinking about right now. And then however they see me fitting in, that's where I want to play. I was top six last year, I love that role. I love being a gritty forward that gets pucks deep and get stuff done. So whatever role they see me in, I'm excited to be in it."
Sara Hjalmarsson, F, Linköping HC | Drafted, fifth round
(Bankeryd, Sweden)
"Obviously I've played on the smaller ice before, which is a difference from back home. And, when I was at Providence, I really liked that. So I think my style of play can fit well in with the smaller ice and in this league for sure."
Hanna Baskin, D, Minnesota-Duluth | Drafted, sixth round
(Excelsior, MN)
"I'm just super grateful for the opportunity to be here, to show up every day at this rink and play with these girls. You know, you have the highest caliber group of girls here. So I'm super grateful and honored to be a part of this program and a part of the PWHL."
Lauren Messier, F, Dartmouth | Camp Invite
(Burlington, ON)
"Definitely a long off-season. And coming right out of college, I played my last game in February, so it's been a while since I've been moving at game pace. So this has been good to have the scrimmages, to pick it up again and get back into that flow. So lots of training, lots of waiting to see what was going to happen with my career and where I was going to end up. So for a while there, it was tough to train and not know what I was going to do."
Kristin Della Rovere, F, Harvard | Camp Invite
(Caledon, ON)
"It's awesome to have that opportunity to even be here and to have coaches and GM's who believe in me and to give me that opportunity is amazing. I know leaving the PW and going to those leagues (in Europe) might not be the easiest thing. So I'm just here to prove what I can do and having that support from the staff has been amazing. And so I think that it's fun to be able to use my size again and to compete and just leave it all on the table and play your game."
Jessie McPherson, G, Vermont | Camp Invite
(Chatham, ON)
"As a goalie, those are the most fun games and practices when you're battling. So the pace is good, shots are great, the players are a lot more smart, like it, put them all together, all the top from college. It's great, but adapting has been a big adjustment and it's better to see where we can go from there."
Sarah Coe, G, RIT | Camp Invite
(Ajax, ON)
"In the summer, obviously getting out with some of the PWHL girls was a good adjustment period for me. So I think I got used to those shots in the summer. And then obviously coming out here, again, there's a little bit of an adjustment period, but I think I've settled in quite nicely and and the speed of the game is definitely a little bit faster, but I think over the first few days I've adjusted well."