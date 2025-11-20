Toronto Sceptres Finalize 2025-26 Opening Day Roster

With the movement of three players to their reserves, the Sceptres are now at the 23-player roster assigned by the league.

Following camp, the Sceptres signed a trio of draft picks to one-year Standard Player Agreements, including forwards Kiara Zanon (2nd round), Clara Van Wieren (3rd round) and Sara Hjalmarsson (5th round). They also signed netminder Jessie McPherson to a two-year contract as the team's third goaltender.

Jess Kondas, who had already signed a deal, has made the roster. Anneke Rankila is not on the roster, although there was no word of her official release.

The team also signed their drafted defender Hanna Baskin (6th round) and forwards Kristin Della Rovere and Lauren Messier to Reserve Player contracts.

“There’s a special excitement that comes with a new season—especially with so many new faces in the room. What stands out is how quickly this group has connected off the ice. It’s a strong foundation as we continue to build our chemistry and deepen the appreciation we have for one another and the opportunity we have collectively in front of us,” said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury.

“We believe that connection will translate to how we play: a group that is aligned, supportive, and unified in our style of play. We have a room full of people who are committed, connected, and ready to grow together. What we build this year—on the ice and off the ice—will come from the collective belief that this group is capable of something great. Looking forward to getting started!”

Rookies Emma Gentry and Kiara Zanon stood out in the practices and exhibition games against Ottawa, and they will see their first professional action when the team visits the Minnesota Frost on Friday, November 21.