Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign Munroe, Messier, and Woods

Toronto prioritizes roster continuity by securing a veteran defensive anchor and key offensive depth, locking in a mix of leadership and proven playoff experience for the upcoming season.
The Toronto Sceptres continued shaping its 2026–27 roster, announcing the re-signing of defender Allie Munroe along with forwards Lauren Messier and Emma Woods as part of Phase 5 of the PWHL’s Expansion Player Distribution Process.
The window, which allowed existing teams exclusive access to retain expiring-contract players ahead of the new season, proved important for Toronto, locking in a blend of leadership, versatility, and continuity across all three signings.
Defender Allie Munroe headlines the group with a two-year deal that keeps her in Toronto through the 2027–28 season. A steady presence on the blue line, Munroe has been with the Sceptres since being selected 50th overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft. She has developed into one of Toronto’s most trusted defenders, contributing two assists in 19 games during the 2025–26 season while also wearing an “A” since spring 2025.
Up front, Lauren Messier earns a one-year extension after carving out a role with the Sceptres through perseverance and production when given the opportunity. The 22-year-old forward originally joined Toronto as a training camp invite and worked her way onto the roster as a reserve, ultimately appearing in five games via two 10-day contracts.
The former Dartmouth College standout's breakthrough moment came on March 1 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes, when she scored her first PWHL goal—and it stood as the game-winner.
Emma Woods also returns on a one-year deal after providing energy, physicality, and veteran presence across the past two seasons in Toronto. The 30-year-old forward contributed a goal and an assist over 30 games in 2025–26 and was recognized as a 2026 Intact Impact Award winner for her consistency and leadership.
Woods also made her mark in the postseason, recording two assists in Toronto’s 2025 semifinal series against Minnesota. Her career path includes stops in the PHF—where she won the 2023 Isobel Cup—as well as stints in the SDHL and CWHL after graduating from Quinnipiac University.
With these moves, Toronto now has 11 players under contract. Messier and Woods join a forward group that already includes Claire Dalton, Emma Gentry, and Natalie Spooner, while Munroe strengthens a defensive core featuring Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, and Ella Shelton. In goal, Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson remain in the fold.