Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign Munroe, Messier, and Woods

Defender Allie Munroe headlines the group with a two-year deal that keeps her in Toronto through the 2027–28 season. A steady presence on the blue line, Munroe has been with the Sceptres since being selected 50th overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft. She has developed into one of Toronto’s most trusted defenders, contributing two assists in 19 games during the 2025–26 season while also wearing an “A” since spring 2025.