The PWHL Is Set To Showcase The Best In The World At An All-Star Game That’s All Their Own

“I think the Canada USA rivalry is always going to be there. Obviously, we have a ton of respect for all of them south of the border with what they've done and how we've been able to grow women’s hockey and create this league together, but I think at the end of the day, when you put the Maple Leaf on your chest, and you're playing for your country, those friendships, those, relationships in general kind of go to the side and you're focused on winning and doing whatever you can for your country,” said Stacey “So, I think it's pretty cool that the PWHL is including a little bit of that rivalry, and then also the bigger rivalry of international and rookies, and including everybody.”