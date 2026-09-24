The PWHL Is Set To Showcase The Best In The World At An All-Star Game That’s All Their Own

Toronto will play host to the PWHL’s first ever All-Star game, one that is all their own.
With the first ever PWHL All Star game being announced today, Toronto plays host to more than a game showcasing the world's best women's hockey talent. It’s an All Star game of their own.
“I think that's the best part. I was talking to my parents on my way here and they were like, oh, well, I thought you guys had an all-star a little bit ago, a couple years ago, and I was like, yes, but it's never our own. It hasn't been our all-star game,” said Walter Cup Champion and Montreal Victoire forward Laura Stacey, who was at the Hall of Fame for the announcement.
The game will feature four teams, United States, Canada, International, and the Rookies. It will be a 3-on-3 tournament showcasing the best players of each team.
“The three on three that we have in overtime in our league, is such a hit. I think all the fans love it, the players love it. It's such a great way to end the game versus moving towards a shootout. I think it's fun, it'll be really interesting to see how it works out at the All Star, but I love it personally,” said Stacey.
Stacey also touched on the rivalry seen throughout the past few years between the United States and Canada, expressing excitement in hopes of representing team Canada at the all star game.
“I think the Canada USA rivalry is always going to be there. Obviously, we have a ton of respect for all of them south of the border with what they've done and how we've been able to grow women’s hockey and create this league together, but I think at the end of the day, when you put the Maple Leaf on your chest, and you're playing for your country, those friendships, those, relationships in general kind of go to the side and you're focused on winning and doing whatever you can for your country,” said Stacey “So, I think it's pretty cool that the PWHL is including a little bit of that rivalry, and then also the bigger rivalry of international and rookies, and including everybody.”
The game will take place on March 7th, hosted at Scotiabank arena, but league officials say it will be more than just one day with much more than hockey.
“We're focused on building a weekend and there's a lot of work ahead to do, but we want to feature really fun fan experiences, partner activations, and community impact work,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “We're really proud, that we've had so many great moments here in Toronto and we want to make sure that the city feels a big part of what we do and we will be in the community. We want the City of Toronto to feel we're here, not just in the arena, but in the community and being good community partners.”
But why Toronto? Many fans and media were wondering if other cities were in the mix to host the event.
“Toronto is the perfect place for it. This city has shown us how much it cares about women's hockey by serving as the home to our first ever draft and our first ever game. And Scotiabank Arena has already given us some incredible moments.” Said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations.
Although Toronto is the first to host, Hefford says there hasn’t been too much thought put into the future of the PWHL All Star game or who could play host to a future event of this scale.
A logo, as well as a few key details such a format have been released, but more info is said to come closer to the date of the game.