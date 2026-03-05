Torrent Don’t Get The Win, But Milestones Continue To Shine

Fans of the latest franchises to the PWHL this season have had to find more than just wins to be excited about. With both teams sitting well at the bottom of the league, the firsts, the milestones, and the good arena vibes have had to suffice. While fans would love a playoff run, these other identity-building aspects have felt important in their own ways.
Going into the Torrent’s most recent game against Ottawa, the team was on a three-game losing streak, and one game away from the longest streak of regulation losses in the league this season- a streak they would match at the end of this game. The 5-2 loss to the Sceptres in the game prior to this one left the sold-out crowd at Climate Pledge Arena disappointed, despite the fact that their loyalty stayed true to the very last second.
For lovers of stats, Seattle and Ottawa have some interesting ones when it comes to playing one another. All three games played have been decided in regulation with the home team winning with a score of exactly four points. In the two games the Charge have won over the Torrent, they scored a power play, game-winning goal, in the final two minutes of each game. Both teams remain winless in regulation on the road this season.
The Torrent next play Ottawa in Seattle on March 29 and then in Ottawa on April 8. If previous game trends are any indicator of future games, the teams will split the wins and Ottawa will win the series. The best part about live sports, however, is that trends are made to be broken and anything can happen.
Forward Jessie Eldridge had her first multi-goal game of this season against the Charge. She scored twice on the power play which gave her a five-game point streak comprised of five goals and four assists. She also reached a milestone of 50 career points making her the third member of the Torrent to achieve that milestone - Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight being the other two. Eldridge is the ninth PWHL player this season to hit 50 points and the Torrent have the most players on the team with that accolade.
Prior to this game, there had been a total of seven penalty shot attempts in the PWHL with no successful goals netted. Torrent alternate captain Carpenter was awarded penalty shot attempt number eight. She elevated the puck up and over the right shoulder of Ottawa goalie Gwyneth Philips to have the first triumphant penalty shot in PWHL history. This game also noted Carpenter’s third multi-point game of the season. She now has 12 points on the season split evenly between goals and assists.
The Torrent return home to Seattle for their next game March 11 to host the Boston Fleet. Even with the record as it stands, Torrent fans continue to fill the seats with some lower bowl sections sold out.