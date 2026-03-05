Torrent Don’t Get The Win, But Milestones Continue To Shine

Forward Jessie Eldridge had her first multi-goal game of this season against the Charge. She scored twice on the power play which gave her a five-game point streak comprised of five goals and four assists. She also reached a milestone of 50 career points making her the third member of the Torrent to achieve that milestone - Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight being the other two. Eldridge is the ninth PWHL player this season to hit 50 points and the Torrent have the most players on the team with that accolade.