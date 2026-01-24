Torrent Experience The Olympic Effect

“The theme of the night of these Olympians, they knew what the crowd was here tonight to send them off in a in a great fashion, and they stepped up. They got that ball rolling and kept it rolling, and the rest just jumped on the train and kept it going,” said Coach Steve O’Rourke after the game. “That's, again, a testament to them, but then testament to the players with them that did the same thing. Just grind and grind and grind and find a way to get it done and even the way we finished. I did like the way we finished. We kept pucks out of the middle at the end and really didn't give him anything at the end. So proud of the way we got to the to the finish line.”