Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner Discusses Trade, Signings, And End Of Season Plans

When asked about how the trade and how Schafzahl fits into that identity, Turner said, “That’s really what this trade was. We still have our foundations as to how we want to play, and I think we were getting away from that to be totally candid, just in the way we were playing. It wasn’t the disciplined hockey that we wanted to see across the board, so we wanted to bring Theresa in. She sets the example for that and we needed to get back to basics a little bit just as we figure out this year and all the challenges we’ve experienced. She has certainly done that. I think it’s been pretty obvious to everyone how she plays and we really love having her here.”