Torrent GM Meghan Turner Offers Insight To Protected Players, And The Decision To Leave Captain Hilary Knight Exposed

“She is not afraid to block shots. She's not afraid to make checks and finish hits. She's not afraid to get into the hard areas of the ice. She’s good at transporting the puck through the neutral zone, and she's got speed, and she wants to get up into the play and be that fourth activation,” Turner said. “That is a big part of the identity we want to have next year is just really playing that that heavy game and keeping teams to the outside and not allowing teams in the middle and then also being relentless in the ozone and smart around our blue lines.”